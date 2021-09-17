Angela's Ashes: The Musical - Now Streaming

Angela's Ashes: The Musical is a remarkable story, told with rare lyricism and a warm inimitable sense of humor as we follow Frank McCourt's escapades and experiences in a Dickensian landscape peopled by a drunken father, a helpless mother, pompous priests, and bullying schoolmasters; money-lenders, dancing-teachers, and charity workers, culminating in his escape from grinding poverty to the redemption of a new life in America.

A haunting underscore with unforgettable tunes adds to the emotional impact and the humor of the story. Angela's Ashes: The Musical has that rare gift of bringing an audience to tears one minute, laughing out loud the next - if ever a musical could be said to embody the 'rollercoaster of emotion', then Angela's Ashes is that musical.

