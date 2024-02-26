Ang Lee, Corey Stoll and Madison Love to be Honored at NYU Tisch School of the Arts' 2024 Gala

New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts will honor world-renowned film director Ang Lee (’84), critically acclaimed film, television and Broadway actor Corey Stoll (’03) and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Madison Love (’17) at its 2024 gala on April 8 at Cipriani South Street. The recognitions come during the 40th year anniversary of Lee's graduation from Tisch and the 20th anniversary of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded music from which Love graduated.

Ang Lee

Ang Lee was born in Pingtung County, Taiwan. He studied theater in America and received an M.F.A. in Film Production at NYU Tisch in 1984, marking 2024 the 40th anniversary of Ang Lee’s graduation.

Lee has been recognized by some of the most prestigious awards in the film industry. To date, he has won three Academy Awards, one for Best Foreign Film and two for Best Director, and has won numerous Golden Bear awards from the Berlin Film Festival and two Golden Lion awards from the Venice Film Festival, among other recognitions.

His award-winning filmography includes “The Wedding Banquet”; “Sense and Sensibility”; “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”; “Life of Pi”; “Brokeback Mountain”; and “Lust, Caution.”

Corey Stoll is a 2003 NYU Tisch Grad Acting alumnus and award-winning and internationally recognized actor. He is known for his iconic film and television roles that include Congressman Russo in the first season of David Fincher’s “House of Cards”, which earned him his Golden Globe nomination; Mike Prince in “Billions”; Darren Criss/M.O.D.O.K. in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films; and Ernest Hemingway in “Midnight in Paris”, a role that earned him an Independent Spirit nomination. Other acclaimed projects include Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”; “The Many Saints of Newark”; Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched”; and four seasons of Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Strain.”

Corey Stoll can currently be seen in Zack Snyder’s Netflix film “Rebel Moon” and in the hit Broadway production of Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Appropriate” with Sarah Paulson and Elle Fanning, which recently extended its limited engagement at the Hayes Theatre by 13 weeks with a new home at the Belasco Theater starting on March 25.

Madison Love

Madison Love is a 2017 graduate of NYU’s prestigious Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at Tisch School of the Arts. She is the first alumnus of the institute to be honored at the Tisch Gala, an important milestone during the institute’s 20th anniversary.

Love made the Forbes 30 under 30 National and LA lists for 2024 and was featured in Rolling Stone Magazine’s Top 25 Future of Music Issue in 2021. Love has garnered over 12 billion streams worldwide to date, had multiple number-one pop radio hits including a number-one adult contemporary radio hit that stayed on the charts for 37 weeks. She has written for artists such as Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Pink, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, BLACKPINK, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato and more. Love also wrote numerous songs for television and movies, including her most recent credit in the blockbuster film “Barbie” which received a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Madison Love’s impact on the music industry, however, spans far beyond writing top hits. In 2021, to empower young artists to pursue their dreams, she created The Madison Love Future Fund to help support students in the Clive Davis Summer High School Program. The program provides scholarships for one high-achieving, high-need young artist per year, and additional funds raised are directed toward top priorities at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.

History of the Tisch School of the Arts

Since its founding in 1965, the Tisch School of the Arts has established itself as one of the leading arts schools in the country. It draws on the vast artistic and cultural resources of New York City and New York University to create an extraordinary training ground for artists, scholars and innovators. Today, students learn their craft in a spirited, risk-taking environment that combines the professional training of a conservatory with the liberal arts education of a premier global university with campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai and 12 other academic centers around the world.

Thousands of Tisch alumni have gone on to enjoy fulfilling careers in the arts, including renowned artists such as Pulitzer Prize winners Annie Baker (also a MacArthur Fellow), Tony Kushner (also a Tony Award winner and Academy Award nominee), Doug Wright, Michael R. Jackson (also a Tony Award winner) and Chang Lee; Academy Award winners Chloe Zhao, Mahershala Ali, Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone, Spike Lee, Marcia Gay Harden and Mark Bridges; Tony Award winners Ali Stroker, Nina Arianda, Beowulf Boritt, Steve Kazee, George C. Wolfe, Michael Mayer, Idina Menzel, Stephen Spinella, Frank Wood, Paul Tazewell and Brandon Uranowitz; Emmy Award winners Rachel Brosnahan (also a Golden Globe winner), Sterling K. Brown (also an Academy Award nominee), Billy Crystal, Ayo Edebiri (also a Golden Globe winner), Vince Gilligan, Donald Glover (also a Grammy Award winner as Childish Gambino), Camryn Manheim and Debra Messing; Golden Globe winners Rachel Bloom and Gina Rodriguez; acclaimed filmmakers Amy Heckerling, Brett Morgen, Colin Trevorrow and Jon Watts; Grammy Award winners Lady Gaga (also an Academy Award winner), Rick Rubin, Amber Gray, Denzel Baptiste and David Biral; Grammy Award nominees Maggie Rogers and Elle Varner; entrepreneur Dennis Crowley; MacArthur Fellowship recipients Kyle Abraham, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (also a Pulitzer Prize finalist), Camille Utterback and Mimi Lien; Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu; visual artist Leo Villareal; actors Susan Kelechi Watson, Daniel Dae Kim, Danai Gurira, Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon and Corey Stoll; and photographer Tyler Mitchell.