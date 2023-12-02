Andy Karl to Reprise Role of 'Phil Connors' in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL

GWB Entertainment has revealed the full cast of stellar performers set to grace the stage in the Australian premiere of Groundhog Day The Musical. Direct from its record-breaking return season at London's Old Vic, the production will play exclusively at Melbourne's Princess Theatre for a strictly limited season from January 2024.

After extensive auditions, the cast of 22 performers will feature the best of home-grown talent alongside an out-and-out international star of the stage, promising an unmissable experience for audiences.

In a coup for Melbourne, the cast will be led by Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Andy Karl as Phil Connors - the cynical TV weatherman who finds himself caught in a time loop when sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Andy Karl originated the role of Phil at London's Old Vic Theatre before also going on to perform the role on Broadway and in its return season at The Old Vic earlier this year. Melbourne audiences are in for a treat when he takes to the stage at the Princess Theatre to reprise the iconic role that has earned him widespread acclaim.

Speaking about Andy Karl joining the Australian cast Tim Minchin AM said: “I cannot wait to get down to Melbourne to meet our Groundhog Day The Musical cast. I'm especially excited by the news that Andy Karl will be joining the rest of the Australian cast, who are a brilliant bunch of people. Andy played Phil Connors in the original London production, for which he won an Olivier Award and then on Broadway for which he was Tony Nominated. Ever since the first iteration of Groundhog Day The Musical I've been convinced that Australia will love the mix of darkness and light, of head and heart, and complexity and joy in the production.”

Appearing alongside Andy Karl will be Helpmann award-winning performer Elise McCann as the quick-witted and kind-hearted television producer Rita Hanson. Completing the cast will be a company of talented Australian performers including Afua Adjei, Grant Almirall, Kaya Byrne, Kate Cole, Rachel Cole, Benjamin Colley, Andrew Coshan, Andrew Dunne, Madison Green, Matthew Hamilton, Matt Hourigan, Michael Lindner, Etuate Lutui, Conor Neylon, Ashleigh Rubenach, Jacob Steen, Connor Sweeney, Alison Whyte, Tim Wright and Kate Yaxley.

From the award-winning minds of Australia's Tim Minchin AM, the films original writer Danny Rubin and director Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day the Musical is a gloriously joyful and heart-warming production.

For GWB Entertainment Richelle and Torben Brookman said: “Following hard on the heels of our recent and current productions of Death of a Salesman and A Christmas Carol, everyone at GWB is super-excited to bring this dazzling theatrical adaptation of one of the world's most loved movies to Melbourne's beautiful Princess Theatre. Master-minded by theatrical genius Matthew Warchus, original screenwriter Danny Rubin and our very own Tim Minchin, this is hands-down one of the best ever movie- to-stage productions. To have Andy Karl, the originator of the role of Phil Connors, join us alongside Helpmann winner Elise McCann and a wonderful ensemble cast is fabulous icing on this theatrical cake.”

Based on the 1993 hit film and from the creatives behind Matilda The Musical (on stage and film), this Tony nominated and Olivier Award-winning (Best New Musical, Best Actor) musical sensation took the US and UK by storm is an enchanting comedy-musical of a man trapped inside one day on endless repeat.

The production features Set and Costume by Rob Howell (Matilda The Musical, A Christmas Carol), Choreography by Lizzi Gee (Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol), Orchestration, Additional Music and Musical Supervision by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol, Matilda The Musical), Lighting by Hugh Vanstone (A Christmas Carol, Back to the Future), Sound by Simon Baker (A Christmas Carol, Girl from the North Country), Illusions by Paul Kieve (Matilda The Musical, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban), Video and Animation by Andrzej Goulding (Sylvia, Eureka Day), and additional Movement by Finn Caldwell (Dr. Seuss's The Lorax, Life of Pi).

Groundhog Day The Musical is a Whistle Pig production, produced in Australia by GWB Entertainment, supported by Victoria's Tourism and Major Event fund, Visit Victoria. Groundhog Day The Musical was originally produced in partnership with The Old Vic.

The Melbourne exclusive season of Groundhog Day The Musical will play at the Princess Theatre from January 24, 2024.