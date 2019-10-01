Andy Karl Joins Liz Callaway, Michael Feinstein, And More For STEPHEN SONDHEIM AT 90: HIS WORLD AND HIS MUSIC

Olivier Award-winner and Tony nominee Andy Karl (Pretty Woman: The Musical, Groundhog Day, Rocky) joins Michael Feinstein and previously announced guest artists Liz Callaway (Merrily We Roll Along, CATS) and Lily Rasmussen (prizewinner from Feinstein's Great American Songbook Foundation) on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Celebrating Stephen Sondheim at 90: His World and Music. Michael Feinstein celebrates the legendary composer's birthday with some of Sondheim's finest songs.



This concert marks Michael Feinstein's return to Carnegie Hall this season. His annual three-concert series, Standard Time with Michael Feinstein, examines the wide-ranging canon of American song, joined by luminaries from both stage and screen. Upcoming Standard Time with Michael Feinstein performances this season will be on Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Zankel Hall, with guest artists to be announced.



In honor of the centenary of his birth, Carnegie Hall's 2019-2020 season is dedicated to the memory of Isaac Stern in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Carnegie Hall, arts advocacy, and the field of music.

Tickets, priced $83 and $100, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



For more information on discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.





