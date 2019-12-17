Andy Blankenbuehler and Stephanie Klemons Will Choreograph FLY at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the choreographers and lead cast members for its upcoming musical Fly, based on the novel Peter and Wendy, by J.M. Barrie, with book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Playhouse's Guards at the Taj, Broadway's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo); music by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Bill Sherman (music director for Sesame Street); lyrics by Obie Award winner Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin) and Rajiv Joseph, directed by multiple Tony Award-winning producer Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights). Fly will run in the Mandell Weiss Theatre February 18 - March 29, 2020.

The creative team will also include three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Bandstand, In the Heights, as well as the current Cats film) and Stephanie Klemons (In the Heights, Associate Choreographer for Hamilton) as co-choreographers.

The musical will feature Storm Lever (Playhouse/Broadway production of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical) as "Wendy" and Lincoln Clauss (Bat Out of Hell) as "Peter Pan." The complete cast and creative team will be announced in January.

"Andy Blankenbuehler's acclaimed body of work on Broadway is truly extraordinary, and it's an honor to have him and Stephanie Klemons join Fly's dynamo creative team, said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse. "I'm also delighted to welcome back Storm Lever following her star turn and Broadway debut in the Playhouse-born SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. Her dazzling talent and youthful energy give fresh voice to Wendy in this new take on a timeless story."

In Fly, two major Tony Award-winning Broadway veterans team up with two of the most exciting writers in American theatre today to bring a cherished tale into the present. Wendy's life is about to change forever when she meets a boy named Peter, a pirate named Hook, and a beguiling, beautiful Crocodile, who's much more than meets the eye. In this thrilling, funny, dangerous look at JM Barrie's novel Peter Pan, a whole new Neverland comes to life. Fly takes audiences on an adventure propelled by a powerful and percussive score, dynamic choreography and aerial acrobatics.

For more information visit: LaJollaPlayhouse.org





