Andrew Rannells, Michael Urie, Jessica Vosk and More to Appear on VIRTUAL HALSTON in August
VIRTUAL HALSTON Streams Live on YouTube Every Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern
VIRTUAL HALSTON - Julie Halston's weekly YouTube talk show - has announced its list of guest stars as the livestream webcast enters its fourth month in August. Produced by Julie Halston and Jim Caruso, VIRTUAL HALSTON is an hour-long comedy, chat and issues program conceived in the time Covid-19. Ms. Halston states, "I really wanted to find a way to help people laugh again during this terrible time. And our show helps keep the light on for performers and fans until theater finds its way back."
VIRTUAL HALSTON streams live on YouTube every Friday at 5 p.m. eastern.
The roster of A-list talent set to appear on VIRTUAL HALSTON during the month of August follows:
Friday, August 7 -- Tony and Olivier Award nominee COLMAN DOMINGO, jazz and pop sensation JANE MONHEIT, and WICKED star JESSICA VOSK
Friday, August 14 -- Grammy winner and Tony nominee ANDREW RANNELLS
Friday, August 21 -- Award-winning actors MERCEDES RUEHL and MICHAEL URIE reunite to discuss their unforgettable turns as mother and son in the recent revival of TORCH SONG TRILOGY
Friday, August 28 -- Tony and Golden Globe winner, actress and singer LINDA LAVIN
Since its launch in May 2020, VIRTUAL HALSTON has hosted guests including MO ROCCA, EUREKA! of WE'RE HERE,MARILU HENNER, SANTINO FONTANA, CHARLES BUSCH, LILLI COOPER, ANTHONY WAYNE, JUDY GOLD.
VIRTUAL HALSTON is produced by Julie Halston (TOOTSIE, HAIRSPRAY) and Jim Caruso (BIRDLAND, PAJAMA CAST PARTY). With donations suggested, proceeds from VIRTUAL HALSTON benefit Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
