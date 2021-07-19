Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Will Not Open

Andrew Lloyd Webber has released a statement announcing that his production of Cinderella will not open. This past weekend, the production was forced to cancel both performances set to take place on 17 July 2021, due to "Covid related precautionary measures."

In his statement released today, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared, "Today, on this 'Freedom Day', I have been forced to take the heart-breaking decision not to open my Cinderella." The statement continued, "My sadness for our cast and crew, our loyal audience and the industry I have been fighting for is impossible to put into words. Freedom Day has turned into closure day."

On the show's future, a spokesperson told BroadwayWorld: "It's hard to see a route forward under the current rules, but we will do everything we can to come back."

The show's star Carrie Hope Fletcher, wrote: "Belleville will open its gates eventually. Just not today."

See the full statement below:

A statement from Andrew Lloyd Webber pic.twitter.com/bP8wgq2Nyt - Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (@ALWCinderella) July 19, 2021

Cinderella is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by 2021 OSCAR winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by Tony & Olivier award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter.