Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'

Philip Christian claimed that he owned the rights to the “lyrics and musical score” and asked to receive royalty payments in the future.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 4 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video

Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'

According to the Times, Andrew Lloyd Webber has won a copyright battle over 'Memory' from CATS, after a former dancer claimed he wrote the song.

The dancer, Philip Christian, 68, said that a dancer in one of Lloyd Webber’s other shows heard a recording of his song while in rehearsal at Pineapple Dance Studios in Covent Garden, and "memorised and then recited” it to Webber as he was working on the hit musical.

Christian claimed that he owned the rights to the “lyrics and musical score” and asked to receive royalty payments in the future.

The case was thrown out by Judge James Brightwell, who described the claim as "fanciful and entirely hopeless."

Judge Brightwell asserted that it is "inherently incredible that a dancer could, in the context of the entrance hall to a dance studio, have remembered, word for word, both the lyrics of the song and the melody and been able to communicate them at a later point to Andrew Lloyd Webber”.

Adapted from T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, CATS, one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981. It played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The groundbreaking production originally directed by Trevor Nunn and featuring musical staging by Gillian Lynne was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, and ran for 18 years.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 30 countries, translated into 15 languages and seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings received Grammy Award® nominations for Best Cast Show Album with the Broadway cast album winning the award in 1983.

Rights to the music are currently held by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Trevor Nunn, who share the copyright in the lyrics with T.S. Eliot’s family.



RELATED STORIES

1
Reneé Rapp Set as SNL Musical Guest in January; Jacob Elordi to Host Photo
Reneé Rapp Set as SNL Musical Guest in January; Jacob Elordi to Host

Reneé Rapp will make her SNL musical guest debut on January 20, with Jacob Elordi set to host for the first time.

2
THE GILDED AGE Star Morgan Spector Talks A Musical Episode and Working with Broadways Brig Photo
THE GILDED AGE Star Morgan Spector Talks A Musical Episode and Working with Broadway's Brightest Stars

Morgan Spector, the breakout heartthrob of the HBO series, The Gilded Age, shares his thoughts on the show's popularity, his on-screen relationship with co-star Carrie Coon, and what it's like to work with a screen full of stage stars.

3
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW And More Take Home 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards; See the Full Winners Photo
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW And More Take Home 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards; See the Full Winner's List!

See the full list of winners for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jay Armstrong Johnson Is The Prom King Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jay Armstrong Johnson Is The Prom King

I am joined by Broadway star, Jay Armstrong Johnson, to talk all things Bway! Jay is a true triple threat, from singing incredible scores like Phantom, to dancing Michael Bennett's original choreography in A Chorus Line, to acting the role of Will Olsen on ABC's Quantico. A Texas native, Jay shares his experience as a young artist in the South, and his journey to New York City and working consistently on Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Boyz II Men Brings on the Snow12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Boyz II Men Brings on the Snow
Reneé Rapp Set as SNL Musical Guest in January; Jacob Elordi to HostReneé Rapp Set as SNL Musical Guest in January; Jacob Elordi to Host
THE GILDED AGE Star Morgan Spector Talks A Musical Episode and Working with Broadway's Brightest StarsTHE GILDED AGE Star Morgan Spector Talks A Musical Episode and Working with Broadway's Brightest Stars
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- The Brilliance of Eartha Kitt12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- The Brilliance of Eartha Kitt

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
HARMONY

Recommended For You