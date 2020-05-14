Andrew Lloyd Webber Will Provide Live Audio Commentary During This Weekend's Broadcast of CATS

It was announced today that Andrew Lloyd Webber will provide live audio commentary during this weekend's The Shows Must Go On! YouTube Channel broadcast of the 1998 stage production of Cats! to benefit The Actors Fund.

Webber announced the news today as part of his "Composer in Isolation" series. See his announcement below!

The Shows Must Go On! YouTube Channel will offer fans two streaming options to view Cats!: the regular broadcast and the broadcast with Webber providing personal insights and memories of the creation of Cats! which has become a worldwide musical phenomenon.

Webber's live commentary will commence Friday, May 15 beginning at 11:00 AM PDT/2:00 PM EDT. Fans can submit questions to Webber via Twitter using #ALWCats.

Both streams will be available for free on YouTube for 48 hours, no charge or sign up required, and will once again encourage viewer donations to support The Actors Fund and other international organizations.

Tune in below!

The acclaimed 1998 production of Cats! which starred Elaine Paige, the original Grizabella reprising her beloved performance, and John Mills as Gus, the theater cat.

The Shows Must Go On! YouTube Channel previous six free broadcasts of Webber's shows Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Royal Albert Hall Celebration, and By Jeeves have all raised vital funds for those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You