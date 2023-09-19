HSMTMTS Star Joe Serafini & More to be Featured on Ben Ward's YOU AND I

YOU AND I examines how our own identities and relationships must shift in an ever more complex world, and how our outlook on life and each other can change as we do.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

HSMTMTS Star Joe Serafini & More to be Featured on Ben Ward's YOU AND I

British composer/lyricist Ben Ward will release a concept EP of his new song cycle YOU AND I on September 30th.

YOU AND I is a short, two-man song cycle exploring the differing paths a relationship can take - from friendship to romance and breakup and grief - or perhaps even hope and a happy ending. With a soaring contemporary pop-Broadway score, YOU AND I examines how our own identities and relationships must shift in an ever more complex world, and how our outlook on life and each other can change as we do.

The EP will feature:

Joe Serafini ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")

Joel Meyers ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child")

Mason Olshavsky (TikTok sensation)

Aiden Carson ("The Mad Ones")

Cassius Hackforth ("Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny")

Joseph Riley ("Jesus Christ Superstar")

and Conor Headley ("Dr Zhivago")

Orchestrations by Jon Balcourt ("Dear Evan Hansen"). Mixed and mastered by Harry Greatorex for MASCD Ltd ("Bonnie and Clyde").

YOU AND I will be available everywhere you stream music on September 30th 2023.



