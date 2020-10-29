Andrea Savage Directs Film Adaptation of GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD

The play was awarded the 2019-2020 Gassner Award.

Andrea Savage will direct a film adaptation of "Georgia Mertching Is Dead," an Off Broadway play written by Catya McMullen.

The play was awarded the 2019-2020 Gassner Award by the Outer Critics Circle for best new play by a new playwright, according to Deadline.

It follows three 30-year old friends -Gretchen, Emma and Whitney. They've been friends since they were teenagers, and they've been sober since they were teenagers. As they set off on a road trip south to celebrate and mourn a figure from their past, they explore what it's like to stay friends as adults after growing up weird and possibly broken.

McMullen adapts her own script for the film.

Savage recently created, starred in, wrote, and produced "I'm Sorry" on TruTV.

Photo Credit: Ensemble Studio Theatre

