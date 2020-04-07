Andrea Bocelli's Performance at The Met Cancelled

Because of the health crisis, Andrea Bocelli's scheduled performance on April 20, 2020 has officially been cancelled.

Andrea Bocelli comments: "It is with deep regret that we have to cancel my upcoming performance at the Metropolitan Opera House. My sincerest apologies to my fans who were looking forward to it as much as I was but, the health and safety of my fans must remain a priority during this difficult time. We will all get through this together and very soon we will be together again!"

All ticket refunds will be processed in approximately 30 days. For additional information regarding refunds, please contact Met Customer Care at 212-362-6000. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 am ET to 6 pm ET.





