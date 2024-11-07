Ana Vidovic Comes to the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Ana Vidovic, guitar on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 2 pm on the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall and streaming online.

Ana Vidovic's technical mastery and refined artistry have established her as one of the world's premier classical guitarists. She returns to the stage where she gave her US debut following studies with the legendary Manuel Barrueco, bringing a program of Baroque and Spanish guitar works. Hear her in selections by Bach, Scarlatti, Torroba, Barrios' great La Catedral, and a unique solo performance of a guitar masterwork, Rodrigo's iconic Concierto de Aranjuez.

The program is as follows:

Rodrigo, Concierto de Aranjuez

J.S. Bach, Violin Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006 (trans. Despalj)

Ponce, Sonatina Meridional

Scarlatti, Sonata in A Major, K. 322

Scarlatti, Sonata in E Major, K. 380

Scarlatti, Sonata in D Minor, K. 213

Scarlatti, Sonata in D Minor, K.1

Torroba, Sonatina

Barrios Mangoré, La Catedral

Torroba, Suite Castellana

Established among the elite musicians of the world, Ana Vidovic is known for her beautiful tone, precise technique, well-defined phrasing and thoughtful artistry and musicianship. Her performances include major concert venues in Amsterdam, Brussels, Budapest, Copenhagen, Germany, London, Oslo, Paris, Rome, Salzburg, Vienna, Warsaw and Zagreb. Her tours have also taken her to Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Spain. Equally impressive is her recording career, which includes a new release on Octave Records, a live performance of works by Bach, Giuliani, Mangoré, Scarlatti, and Sor.

In addition to the Canadian cities of Calgary, Edmonton, Kitchener, Toronto and Winnipeg, Vidovic has performed in recital at almost every major venue throughout the United States. Her dazzling concerto performances have taken place with regional symphony orchestras including Asheville, Austin, Bangor (ME), Elgin (IL), Erie, Hartford, Illinois, Knoxville, Missoula, and others; and with the Slovene Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic, and Orquesta de Valencia (Spain). Festival appearances include Le Domaine Forget (Quebec), International Guitar Festival (London), Big Sky, Montana, Caramoor, Colorado Music, Lake Tahoe Summerfest, Ventura Music Festival (CA), Madrid International Guitar Festival, Mediterranean Guitar Festival (Barcelona), New Ross Festival (Ireland), and Drôme Guitar Festival (France).

Vidovic's 2023/24 season included recitals in Spain, Denmark, Germany, Montreal, Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, and Miami; concerto engagements with the Flint Symphony Orchestra and the Reading Symphony Orchestra; and a tour in Spain with the Hungarian National Philharmonic. This past summer, Vidovic toured Japan and performed with orchestra at Classical Tahoe.

Her 2024/25 season is highlighted by solo recitals at The 92nd Street Y, New York, and in San Francisco and Austin. Concerto engagements include Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Stockton Symphony, Southwest Symphony (Utah) and Victoria Symphony (Texas). In Europe, Vidovic will tour with Cuarteto Casals as well as appear in recital in Croatia, Germany and Copenhagen, and perform with orchestra at Opéra de Rouen Normandie.

Vidovic has won first prizes in the Albert Augustine International Competition, the Fernando Sor Competition, and the Francisco Tarrega Competition. She has performed with the Croatian Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra and was featured in three television documentaries by Croatian director Petar Krelja. Vidovic comes from a small town near Zagreb, Croatia, and started playing guitar at the age of five. At age 13, she became the youngest student to attend the National Musical Academy in Zagreb, and later graduated from Peabody Conservatory. Learn more at www.anavidovic.com.