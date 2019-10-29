Ana Gasteyer, Patti LuPone And More Star In Audible Series HOLIDAY GREETINGS FROM SUGAR AND BOOZE
"Sugar" (Maya Rudolph) and "Booze" (Ana Gasteyer), are coming to prepare us for the holiday season in their recently announced music-filled holiday comedy, HOLIDAY GREETINGS FROM SUGAR AND BOOZE, releasing exclusively from Audible December 6th.
This hilarious and heart-warming story of love and friendship follows THE JOURNEY of "Sugar" and "Booze," as they go from inseparable college buddies to busy working moms who mostly keep in touch with each other, and their close friends and family, through annual holiday letters.
Pulled apart by distance and their hectic lives, their friendship nears a breaking point. That is until one December, when everything comes to a head at their annual holiday fete. Can their friendship survive the holidays?
Not only will HOLIDAY GREETINGS feature the former SNL co-stars' comedic chops, but it will also incorporate select songs from Gasteyer's latest holiday jazz album throughout the episodic audio comedy series. In addition to Gasteyer and Rudolph, cast members include Patti LuPone, Rachel Dratch and Richard Kind, among others.
Listeners can tune in while in the car headed to the in-laws', while shopping for gifts, cooking holiday meals - the listening possibilities are endless!
Hear a clip of episode one featuring Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph and Patti LuPone here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It's official! Billboard has confirmed that Idina Menzel will be joining the upcoming movie adaptation of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello! Menzel ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's THE LION KING, Has Died at 36
Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's The Lion King, has died in Israel, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest which left him in a coma for sev... (read more)
WICKED Becomes 5th Longest-Running Broadway Show Tonight
The international blockbuster WICKED will play its 6,681st Broadway performance tonight, Monday, October 28 at 7pm, surpassing Les Misérables to becom... (read more)
Julie Andrews is Open to the Idea of Returning to Broadway
Julie Andrews is no stranger to the stage, although it's been quite a while since she graced Broadway with her presence. However, according to Forbes,... (read more)
Photos: THE HUMANS Film Adaptation Wraps Filming; Cast Members Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and More, Celebrate!
The upcoming film adaptation of The Humans has wrapped filming!... (read more)
BC/EFA Re-Releases Angela Lansbury Broadway Legends Holiday Ornament
a?oeWe need a little Christmas, right this very minute!a?? And Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Angela Lansbury provides it as Broadway Car... (read more)