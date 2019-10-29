Ana Gasteyer, Patti LuPone And More Star In Audible Series HOLIDAY GREETINGS FROM SUGAR AND BOOZE

"Sugar" (Maya Rudolph) and "Booze" (Ana Gasteyer), are coming to prepare us for the holiday season in their recently announced music-filled holiday comedy, HOLIDAY GREETINGS FROM SUGAR AND BOOZE, releasing exclusively from Audible December 6th.

This hilarious and heart-warming story of love and friendship follows THE JOURNEY of "Sugar" and "Booze," as they go from inseparable college buddies to busy working moms who mostly keep in touch with each other, and their close friends and family, through annual holiday letters.

Pulled apart by distance and their hectic lives, their friendship nears a breaking point. That is until one December, when everything comes to a head at their annual holiday fete. Can their friendship survive the holidays?

Not only will HOLIDAY GREETINGS feature the former SNL co-stars' comedic chops, but it will also incorporate select songs from Gasteyer's latest holiday jazz album throughout the episodic audio comedy series. In addition to Gasteyer and Rudolph, cast members include Patti LuPone, Rachel Dratch and Richard Kind, among others.

Listeners can tune in while in the car headed to the in-laws', while shopping for gifts, cooking holiday meals - the listening possibilities are endless!

Hear a clip of episode one featuring Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph and Patti LuPone here.





