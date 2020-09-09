An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers and Guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer - Airing Tonight!

The Righteous Brothers will be joined tonight by guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer!

The Righteous Brothers are coming to BroadwayWorld Events! To kick things off on their new show, the Righteous Brothers will be joined by multi-instrumentalist and music legend, Paul Shaffer and Emmy® nominated actor and producer from "Full House," John Stamos.

Tonight's episode begins streaming at 9pm ET / 6pm PST.

Join the Righteous Brothers for an intimate, four-part, pay-per-view series at The Space in Las Vegas! Bill Medley and Bucky Heard will sing some of their greatest hits including "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin,'" "Unchained Melody," and Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme "The Time of My Life," while sharing the stories behind the making of the music. Each week is a one-of-a-kind livestream show featuring different songs, different stories and different special guests. In true Vegas fashion, you never know who will show up at a Righteous Brothers show.

The series will launch on September 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PST, with additional shows September 16, 23 and 30. Performances will also be available on demand for a limited time after each show.

