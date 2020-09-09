An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers and Guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer - Airing Tonight!
The Righteous Brothers will be joined tonight by guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer!
The Righteous Brothers are coming to BroadwayWorld Events! To kick things off on their new show, the Righteous Brothers will be joined by multi-instrumentalist and music legend, Paul Shaffer and Emmy® nominated actor and producer from "Full House," John Stamos.
Tonight's episode begins streaming at 9pm ET / 6pm PST.
BUY TICKETS
Join the Righteous Brothers for an intimate, four-part, pay-per-view series at The Space in Las Vegas! Bill Medley and Bucky Heard will sing some of their greatest hits including "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin,'" "Unchained Melody," and Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme "The Time of My Life," while sharing the stories behind the making of the music. Each week is a one-of-a-kind livestream show featuring different songs, different stories and different special guests. In true Vegas fashion, you never know who will show up at a Righteous Brothers show.
The series will launch on September 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PST, with additional shows September 16, 23 and 30. Performances will also be available on demand for a limited time after each show.
More Hot Stories For You
-
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
11 Books That Were Adapted Into Musicals
From Hamilton to Matilda, we're highlighting just 11 of many shows based on books for National #ReadaBookDay! Which one is your favorite?...
Photo Flash: Artists Gather in Times Square for Be An #ArtsHero Campaign
Just yesterday, 100 artists gathered in Times Square to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this...