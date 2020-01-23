Amy Marcs And HADESTOWN Cast Members Join Celebrity Reading Event For Breast Cancer

Amy Marcs and cast of the Tony Award winning HADESTOWN including Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kimberly Marable, Jessie Shelton, Kim Steele, along with directors Coco Cohn and Peter Michael Marino to present Amy Marcs' hit solo comedy show about breast cancer, NICE T!TS.

Amy Marcs is a breast cancer survivor who needed to tell her story of "hope, love, and the resiliency of the human spirit, as well as our capacity to triumph over adversity even in the most traumatic of situations." A portion of the proceeds will go to support The Actors Fund's Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative, a program that addresses the myriad of concerns women face when dealing with a serious medical condition and provides a safe space to go to for confidential and compassionate help.

Amy Marcs' critically-acclaimed solo comedy show about breast cancer is poised to return, reconstructed as a star-studded celebrity reading featuring familiar faces from Broadway and television. Just when life was going so well for Amy - a "sexy New York Jewess with a great rack," she was diagnosed with breast cancer. With an unlikely American icon by her side, she navigates the hills and valleys of doctor visits, toy stores, singing nurses, hellish support groups, and her understandably healthy obsession with her breasts. Amy's very personal story is full of humor and heart-felt honesty as she takes the audience on an exploration of her roller-coaster experience with breast cancer and its effect on her perceptions of femininity, womanhood, confidence and mortality.

Since 2015, "Nice T!ts" has been playing to capacity crowds across the country, touching the lives and hearts of almost 2,000 people. The show has paired up to raise awareness and essential funds with the iconic Avon 39, The Walk to End Breast Cancer, Hadassah of Boston, Jewish Family and Children's Services of Greater Mercer County, YMCA Breast Cancer Resource Center, and Sharsheret.

"I needed to write this story about hope, love, and the resiliency of the human spirit, as well as our capacity to triumph over adversity even in the most traumatic of situations," said writer/creator and star Amy Marcs. "Comedy is a powerful vehicle to share stories that may otherwise be hard for people to digest. It allows you to take the uncomfortable and make it comfortable. Laughter is and always will be the best form of therapy."

For tickets and more information visit: http://www.triadnyc.com/event/d048d43caaaec1380884f3d0e821699e





