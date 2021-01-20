America's favorite axe-wielding double murderess is back for one night only...
America's favorite axe-wielding double murderess is back for one night only. [LOGO] Ray of Light Theatre Presents: LIZZIE The Virtual Watch Party (LINK: https://rayoflighttheatre.com/lizzie-virtual-musical-experience/) 1/21/21 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST WATCH THE TRAILER (LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTXaNIa2PCE&feature=youtu.be) [these three quotes can be displayed in a horizontal row] "A triumph" - KQED "This ain't a Cole Porter or Jerome Kern score." - Talkin' Broadway "A cast that surrenders to the musical's throbbing energies." - Theatre Eddy's Full-length showing or Ray of Light's 2015 Production Live Q&A with Writers and Cast, hosted by James Monroe Iglehart Live Performance from Cast Featuring Broadways' Taylor Iman Jones $25 for your entire house. [BUTTON: GET TICKETS] (LINK: https://rayoflighttheatre.com/lizzie-virtual-musical-experience/) www.RayofLightTheatre.com [Instagram icon] [Facebook icon] [Twitter icon] [YouTube icon] (INSTA LINK: https://instagram.com/roltheatre) (FACEBOOK LINK: https://www.facebook.com/RayofLightTheatre) (TWITTER LINK: https://twitter.com/roltheatre ) (YOUTUBE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/user/roltheatre)
