America's favorite axe-wielding double murderess is back for one night only. Ray of Light Theatre Presents: LIZZIE The Virtual Watch Party 1/21/21 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST "A triumph" - KQED "This ain't a Cole Porter or Jerome Kern score." - Talkin' Broadway "A cast that surrenders to the musical's throbbing energies." - Theatre Eddy's Full-length showing or Ray of Light's 2015 Production Live Q&A with Writers and Cast, hosted by James Monroe Iglehart Live Performance from Cast Featuring Broadways' Taylor Iman Jones $25 for your entire house.