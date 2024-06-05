American Ballet Theatre to Present ABTKIDS Hosted by Misty Copeland and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Ballet Theatre will welcome young audience members and lovers of ballet to two family programs throughout the 2024 Summer season. The annual ABTKids performance will take place on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 A.M. at the Metropolitan Opera House. There will additionally be three Pre-Performance Workshops, including on Saturday, June 22 at 9:15 A.M., Thursday, July 4 at 11:00 A.M., and Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 A.M. at the Metropolitan Opera House.

ABTKids

Hosted this year by ABT Principal Dancer Misty Copeland, ABTKids is an hour-long, family-friendly performance that showcases the world-class dancers of ABT in selections from the Company’s repertoire, designed to introduce children to the magic of ballet.

ABTKids 2024 will include excerpts from The Kingdom of the Shades, Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, The Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, and Onegin. The performance will additionally feature Flight of the Bumblebee, choreographed by ABT Studio Company member Brady Farrar. ASL interpretation will be provided.

A limited number of $150 VIP tickets are available for purchase that include premium seating, a souvenir gift bag, and a post-performance meet-and-greet with an ABT dancer. All other tickets for the ABTKids performance are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-362-6000, in person at the Met Box Office, or online at ABT’s website. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway between 64th and 65th streets in New York City.

Pre-Performance Workshops

The 2024 Summer season will also include the return of ABT’s Pre-Performance Workshop series at the Metropolitan Opera House. Young fans will have the opportunity to participate in an hour of hands-on activities, designed as an introduction to the works they will see on the Met stage. Workshops will take place at 9:15 A.M. before the ABTKids performance on Saturday, June 22, and at 11:00 A.M. before the matinees of Swan Lake on Thursday, July 4 and Saturday, July 6.

Workshop tickets are $20 and require a corresponding performance ticket. For more information, visit ABT’s website.