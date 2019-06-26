American Alliance for Theatre & Education to Host 2019 Conference in New York City

Between August 1st - August 5th, the American Alliance for Theatre & Education will be hosting their 32ndAnnual National Conference in the artistically vibrant New York City! The theme of this year's conference is "Activate AATE: Exploring Theatre Educators' Role and Responsibility."

The AATE community will gather at the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel to honor and encourage the importance of the schooling and work provided by our nation's theatrical educators. AATE has partnered with Disney Theatrical Group, Roundabout Theatre Company, New Victory Theater, Music Theatre International, The City College of New York Educational Theater Program, and Children's Theater Company, and NYU's Program in Educational Theatre in order to provide its attendees with a multitude of opportunities of immersive learning to encourage critical discussions on theatre and education.

Conference 2019 will be headlined by our four Keynote speakers: Lizzy Cooper Davis, Kayhan Irani, Alexis Roblan, and Ty Defoe. Dr. Cooper Davis has toured as an actor throughout the nation, also working in television, radio, and film. Her focus on black freedom movements will kickstart the discussion on social justice issues on Saturday, August 3rd. Ms. Irani will continue this theme with Dr. Cooper Davis by using her experiences as a cultural activist, Emmy-award winning writer, international actor, and theatrical trainer. Playwright and WGA Award-nominated screenwriter, Alexis Roblan, along with renowned performance artist, activist, and writer, Ty Defoe, will round out our Keynotes on August 4th. Their discussion will concentrate on gender identity and the importance of acknowledging it within the classroom and the theatre.

AATE attracts three distinct audiences - artists, scholars, and educators - sparking dialogue across specializations in order to encourage the exchange of ideas, sharing, and networking across the theatre and educational communities. AATE's largest networking opportunity is its annual national conference, where theatre-specific artists and educators exchange expertise in an atmosphere of fun, warmth, and professionalism. Please come join us this year in the Big Apple!

To learn more about and to register for AATE's National Conference in New York City, visit http://www.aate.com/2019





