Amber Tamblyn, Cynthia Erivo, Questlove, Uzo Aduba and More to Take Part in Soho Rep. 2021 Spring Gala

Soho Rep. today announced details of its 2021 Spring Gala, embracing the accessibility made possible by virtual presentation to welcome a broad general public for an evening of performances, conversations, readings, and remarks celebrating Soho Rep., the Vilcek Foundation and its President, Rick Kinsel-and the two organizations' shared values. The event, hosted by Soho Rep. Board Member Amber Tamblyn on zoom Monday, May 24, at 7 pm, recognizes the resilience and accomplishments of Soho Rep.'s artistic community through an unprecedentedly challenging year and the vital work of the Vilcek Foundation, which raises awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States and has been a steadfast supporter of Soho Rep.

In keeping with Soho Rep.'s commitment to accessibility, as exemplified by their affordable ticket prices, the 2021 Spring Gala can be attended with a donation of any amount. Registration is required and can be made here.

The event lineup includes:

Uzo Aduba ("Orange Is the New Black," Coram Boy on Broadway) and Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Harriet) in a scene from Aleshea Harris's Is God Is, which made its world premiere at Soho Rep. in 2018

A performance by Fairview choreographer Raja Feather Kelly and multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, arranger, and producer Emily Wells

A conversation by playwrights including Jackie Sibblies Drury and Hansol Jung, whose Wolf Play was scheduled to begin preview performances at Soho Rep. on March 17, 2020, and was postponed due to COVID-19

Celebrated slam poet Beau Sia (HBO's Russell Simmons Presents Def Poetry) performing a monologue from Wolf Play

César Alvarez, the composer and lyricist behind Futurity (Soho Rep. New York Premiere, 2015), performing the song "Mandela" from his musical The Potluck.

Readings by NAACP Image Award winner and National Book Award nominee Patricia Smith and National Book Award finalist Terrance Hayes

Congratulatory remarks to the Vilcek Foundation and Rick Kinsel by acclaimed chef and 2019 Vilcek Prize winner Marcus Samuelsson, entrepreneur and 2021 Vilcek Prize winner Andrew Yang, and Ford Foundation President Darren Walker

An exclusive After-Party DJ set by Questlove

Soho Rep. provides radical theater-makers with productions of the highest caliber and tailor-made development at key junctures in their artistic practice. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization launched a vital new job-creation program, Project Number One, making a cohort of eight artists salaried staff members for the 2020-21 season and collaborators in reimagining theater-making. Later this spring, the artists will share with the public work made during the season.

The Vilcek Foundation raises awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States. Over the past two decades, the Foundation has awarded over $5M in prizes and grants that recognize these contributions, in the arts, culture and society. Rick Kinsel has been involved in the Foundation since 2000, and in 2016 was appointed President. The Foundation's relationship with Soho Rep. developed that year, following the foundation's award of a Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise to Soho Rep. Director (Artistic) Sarah Benson. Over the past four years, the Foundation has provided substantial support to Soho Rep.'s Studio Program, underwriting innovative theatre projects led and directed by immigrant artists or the children of immigrants.

The Spring Gala is Soho Rep.'s most important fundraiser. The net proceeds from the event comprise 20% of the annual budget for theatre, an independent, not-for-profit organization. Support raised through ticket sales enables Soho Rep. to continue to do innovative, audacious, and socially relevant new work while keeping ticket prices affordable-making meaningful art and theatre accessible to all New Yorkers.

For more information visit: https://sohorep.org/