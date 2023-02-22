Amber Ruffin to Host 38th Annual Artios Awards in New York

Emmy and Writers Guild of America Award nominee Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show," Some Like it Hot) will host the New York ceremony for the 38th Artios Awards, celebrating the contributions of Casting Professionals across theater, film, and television. The in-person gala will be held on Thursday March 9 at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). The ceremony will also be produced in Los Angeles, where Yvette Nicole Brown will host the event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Emmy and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin is a writer and performer for NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers." She was the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. She has been the host and executive producer of 3 seasons of her own late night show on Peacock "The Amber Ruffin Show." Prior hosting engagements include galas for Inc Magazine and EBONY Power 100, celebrating the greatest triumphs in entrepreneurship and journalism respectively. In addition, she was a writer/performer for the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globe Awards, 2022 Tony Awards and has written for the Emmy-nominated series "A Black Lady Sketch Show." Ruffin is the New York Times bestselling author, along with her sister Lacey Lamar, of World Record Book of Racist Stories, published by Grand Central Publishing. She and Lacey also co-host "The Amber and Lacey, Lace and Amber Show" podcast. Amber co-wrote the musical Some Like it Hot, which is currently running on Broadway and The Wiz which will tour before ending on Broadway.

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Professionals in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television, theatre and commercials. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of Casting Society.

Presenters for the evening will be announced at a later date. A full list of previously announced nominees follow:

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER - COMEDY OR DRAMA

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Erica A. Hart

CLYDE'S - Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Taylor Williams

TAKE ME OUT - Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER - MUSICAL

CAROLINE OR CHANGE - Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

COMPANY - Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

MJ THE MUSICAL - Rachel Hoffman

THE MUSIC MAN - Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

NEW YORK THEATER - COMEDY OR DRAMA

A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - David Caparelliotis

FAIRYCAKES - Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

LETTERS OF SURESH - Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Kelly Gillespie

THE DAUGHTER IN LAW - Stephanie Klapper

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Will Cantler

WISH YOU WERE HERE - Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATER - MUSICAL

AMERICANO! A NEW MUSICAL - Michael Cassara

BLACK NO MORE - Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl

ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS - Henry Russell Bergstein

THE BEDWETTER - Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

TREVOR - Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

WHISPER HOUSE - Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

REGIONAL THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

BHANGIN' IT A BHANGIN' NEW MUSICAL - Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' - Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (Associate Casting Director)

BUG - JC Clementz

SCHOOL GIRLS: OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

LOS ANGELES THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

GOD OF CARNAGE - Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

HEAD OVER HEELS - Ryan Bernard Tymensky

MAN OF GOD - Phyllis Schuringa

POWER OF SAIL - Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

CANDIDE - Stephanie Klapper

THE LIFE - Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

KISMET - Peter Van Dam

THE TAP DANCE KID - Craig Burns

THEATER TOURS

HADESTOWN - Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

MOULIN ROUGE - Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (Associate Casting Director)

OKLAHOMA! - Taylor Williams

SIX THE MUSICAL - Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATION

"THE BAD GUYS" - Christi Soper Hilt

"LIGHTYEAR" - Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

"MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON" - Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)

"PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH" - Christi Soper Hilt

"TURNING RED" - Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET - COMEDY

"BROS" - Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

"GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY" - Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe

"THE MENU" - Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Location Casting), Becca Burgess (Associate Casting Director)

"ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL" - Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

"WHITE NOISE" - Douglas Aibel, D. Lynn Meyers, (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET - DRAMA

"BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER" - Sarah Halley Finn, Carla Hool (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate Casting Director)

"ELVIS" - Denise Chamian, Nikki Barrett, Beth Day (Associate Casting Director) Liz Ludwitzke (Associate Casting Director)

"THE FABELMANS" - Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)

"TÁR" - Avy Kaufman, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Jeremy Zimmerman (Location Casting)

"TILL" - Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Stefni Colle (Associate Casting Director)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

"THE ADAM PROJECT" - Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

"BETTER NATE THAN EVER" - Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

"DEEP WATER" - Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

"THE HARDER THEY FALL" - Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

"THE SURVIVOR" - Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

LOW BUDGET - COMEDY OR DRAMA

"EMILY THE CRIMINAL" - Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

"FAMILY SQUARES" - Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas

"MONTANA STORY" - Avy Kaufman, Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

"PLEASE BABY PLEASE" - Eyde Belasco

"THE SWEARING JAR" - Nicole Hilliard-Forde, Matthew Lessall

MICRO BUDGET - COMEDY OR DRAMA

"THE CATHEDRAL" - Ally Beans, Daryl Eisenberg

"DOWN WITH THE KING" - Scotty Anderson, Harrison Nesbit

"FOUR SAMOSAS" - Emily Schweber

"THEY/THEM/US" - Joey Montenarello, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley, D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting)

"THE SAME STORM" - Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - COMEDY

"THE BUBBLE" - Victor Jenkins, Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

"CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY" - Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

"EMERGENCY" - Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

"I LOVE MY DAD" - Eyde Belasco

"SPOILER ALERT" - Avy Kaufman

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - DRAMA

"ARMAGEDDON TIME" - Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

"THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN" - Louise Kiely

"CAUSEWAY" - Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

"CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH" - Angela Demo, Nancy Mosser Bailey (Location Casting)

"THE WHALE" - Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Bret Howe (Associate Casting Director)

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

"AVATAR: THE WAY OF THE WATER" - Margery Simkin, Katrina Wandel George (Associate Casting Director), Jasmine Gutierrez (Associate Casting Director), Sydney Shircliff (Associate Casting Director)

"THE BATMAN" - Cindy Tolan, Lucy Bevan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director), Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

"EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE" - Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)

"SCREAM" - Rich Delia, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director), Meredith Petty Hughes (Associate Casting Director)

"TOP GUN: MAVERICK" - Denise Chamian, Jordana Sapiurka (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON - COMEDY

"ABBOTT ELEMENTARY" - Wendy O'Brien

"GHOSTS" - Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

"JULIA" - Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

"ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING" - Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)

"RESERVATION DOGS" - Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)

"THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS" - Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON - DRAMA

"KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF" - Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)

"PACHINKO" - Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)

"THE GILDED AGE" - Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)

"WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY" - Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

"SEVERANCE" - Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

"YELLOWJACKETS" - Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES - COMEDY

"BARRY" - Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)

"HACKS" - Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

"TED LASSO" - Theo Park

"THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL" - Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)

"THE OTHER TWO" - Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

"BETTER CALL SAUL" - Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

"EUPHORIA" - Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)

"OZARK" - Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)

"SUCCESSION" - Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

"THE MORNING SHOW" - Victoria Thomas

LIMITED SERIES

"DOPESICK" - Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

"INVENTING ANNA" - Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

"MAID" - Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

"THE DROPOUT" - Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman

"THE STAIRCASE" - Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH - COMEDY, DRAMA OR MUSICAL

"ANNIE LIVE!" - Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

"THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE" - Erica A. Hart

"THE G WORD WITH ADAM CONOVER" - Lindsey Weissmueller, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

"TRUE STORY WITH ED & RANDALL" - Melissa DeLizia

"WOULD I LIE TO YOU?" - Mark Saks

CHILDREN'S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

"BUNK'D" - Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)

"NOGGIN KNOWS" - Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

"THE BABYSITTERS CLUB" - Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

"YOUNG DYLAN" - Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)

"WARPED!" - Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATED SERIES

"BIG MOUTH" - Julie Ashton

"BOB'S BURGERS" - Julie Ashton

"CENTRAL PARK" - Julie Ashton

"FAMILY GUY" - Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

"RICK AND MORTY" - Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES

"NAILED IT!" - Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon

"QUEER EYE" - Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli

"RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE" - Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

"SHARK TANK" - Mindy Zemrak

"TOP CHEF" - Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

SHORT FILM

"EL CARRITO" - Emily Fleischer

"THE F WORD" - Rachel Reiss

"MILK" - Shakyra Dowling

"NORTH STAR" - Jeffrey Gafner

"WE'RE TOO GOOD FOR THIS" - Shakyra Dowling

SHORT FORM SERIES

"BREAKWATER" - Jeffrey Gafner

"LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS" - Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)

"STATE OF THE UNION" - Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

ABOUT CASTING SOCIETY

Casting Society (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1,200 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

CastingSociety.com