Amber Iman, Nancy Opel & More to Lead A CHRISTMAS CAROL in San Francisco Alongside Francois Battiste 

Casting has been announced today for the San Francisco production of the five-time Tony Award-winning production of A Christmas Carol with beloved Broadway veteran Nancy Opel (Ghost of Christmas Past) and award-winning actor, writer, and producer Amber Iman (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig) joining the previously announced Francois Battiste (Ebenezer Scrooge). This magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (Matilda), will play BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre from November 26-December 26, 2021. Tickets are currently on sale at BroadwaySF.com

Francois Battiste (Ebenezer Scrooge) is an Obie Award-winning theatre, television and film actor best known for his work on ABC's "10 Days in the Valley" and "Station 19," CBS' "Evil" and "Person of Interest," ABC's "The Family" (ABC) and HBO's "The Normal Heart." A graduate of the Juilliard School and the British American Drama Academy at Oxford University, he has performed on Broadway in Bronx Bombers, Prelude to a Kiss, and Magic/Bird,in addition to countless roles off-Broadway and at theatres across the country and around the globe.

Nancy Opel (Ghost of Christmas Past) is a veteran of 15 Broadway shows including Wicked, Beautiful, Honeymoon In Vegas, Cinderella, Memphis, Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof, Urinetown, Triumph of Love, Anything Goes, Sunday In The Park With George, and Evita, in addition to countless Off-Broadway, regional, and worldwide theatre credits. Her performances earned nominations for a Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and three Drama Desk Awards. Opel trained at the Juilliard School.

Amber Iman (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig) starred in Shuffle Along and Soul Doctor on Broadway and has performed Off-Broadway and in national tours of RENT and Hamilton, in addition to extensive regional credits. She is a proud founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which was recognized with a 2021 Tony Award. Amber will next be starring in Goddess, A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in March 2022.

The cast includes Ben Beckley as Father/Marley, Charlie Berghoffer IV and Gabriel Kong alternating as Tiny Tim, Samuel Faustine as Ferdy/Nicholas, LeRoy S. Graham III as Fred, Monica Ho as Little Fan, Ramzi Khalaf as Bob Cratchit, Stephanie Lambourn as Mrs. Cratchit, Ash Malloy as Belle, Kris Saint-Louis as Young Ebenezer, Annie Sherman as Jess, Wiley Naman Strasser as George, and Colin Thomson as Fezziwig. Rodney Earl Jackson Jr.and Helen Siveter are standbys.

A holiday masterpiece for all ages, A Christmas Carol opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Breaking several box office records at the Lyceum Theatre, the production took home five 2020 Tony Awards for Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker), sweeping all categories in which it was nominated. It also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. A Christmas Carol will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year. In addition to this production, a second US production of A Christmas Carol will tour to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Spokane, and Phoenix this holiday season.

This timeless - and timely - tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatergoers into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Matt Smart; music supervision by Paul Staroba; music coordination by Howard Joines; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger; movement by Lizzi Gee; and direction by Jamie Manton.

A Christmas Carol is produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, Instone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow & JoAnne Astrow, J. Scott & Sylvia G. Bechtel, Walport Productions, Alexandra Weinstein & Tobi Pilavin Weinstein, Propaganda Productions/42nd.Club, Beth Lenke/Wolfstone Productions, Tanninger Entertainment, CHK Productions/Louise H. Beard & Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, David Lambert/Shawn Arani, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath, and Terry Schnuck/Joel t Newman, with Associate Producer Chase Thomas.

For more information visit: https://www.achristmascaroltour.com/