Ambassador Theatre Group to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test at its UK Venues

Ambassador Theatre Group has become the first major venue operator to roll out a Covid certification scheme at its venues, The Stage reports.

ATG will require all audience members to show proof of a negative lateral flow test or that they have had two vaccinations, at its 35 venues across the UK. All guests aged 18 and over will be required to show this proof as "a condition of entry to the venue."

The test will have to have been taken in the 48 hours before attending the event, with certification shown via email or text. Alternatively, audience members can show proof of a double Covid-19 vaccination received at least two weeks prior to attending a show. ATG will also accept proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test taken within 180 days of the event.

Anyone under the age of 18 will be required to give "verbal confirmation" that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 and that they do not have symptoms.

Failure to comply "will result in the relevant guest being denied entry and no refund will be provided in these circumstances."

