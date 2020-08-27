Amazon Buys New Musical Series JUNGLE

The show will follow the grime and drill scene.

Deadline reports that Amazon has ordered a musical drama series, "Jungle," based on the grime and drill scene in the UK.

Grime and drill are two forms of trap music; the difference between them lies in the tempo. Drill is slower, while grime is faster. Read more about it here.

In six half-hour episodes, the series will follow the connected lives of two separate strangers, each facing their own struggles, viewed through the prism of UK grime and drill music, and giving a perspective of inner city London.

The story, which hails from Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti, will be divided between dialogue and music.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with Nothing Lost on this brilliantly fresh and unique UK Amazon Original series," said Georgia Brown, from Prime Video. "Jungle will shine a light on the amazing creativity of the UK's drill, grime and rap music scenes and hopefully empower a varied collection of British storytellers to create captivating content which reflects the diversity of the UK today."

"We can't wait. This one's super special for us so we're just really excited for you guys to see it and experience the world we've created in Jungle," said Okoli and Appeti. "It's so unique. And the talent and creativity we've been allowed to source for this project has just been through the roof, so yeah...this one's going to be special. You'll see."

