Amandla Stenberg To Star In Damien Chazelle's Netflix Musical Drama

The Hate U Give star and celebrated advocate Amandla Stenberg is set to star in the new musical drama, The Eddy, at Netflix, according to Deadline. The Hate U Give star will co-star alongside Andre Holland.

The Eddy is an eight-part musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.

Stenberg will play Julie, the teenage daughter of Elliott (Holland) who shows up suddenly in Paris and forces him to face his past.

The series will begin production this spring in France and features dialogue in French, English, and Arabic. The Eddy comes to Netflix from Endeavor Content and is set to premiere in 2020.

The series' directors include Academy Award-winner Damien Chazelle, Cannes' Camera d'Or-winner Houda Benyamina, Emmy-winner Alan Poul, and five-time BAFTA, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning writer, Jack Thorne, who will also write several episodes.

Six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard wrote all the band's songs. Chazelle will also serve as executive producer along with Alan Poul, Jack Thorne, Glen Ballard. Jimmy Desmarais and Olivier Bibas of Atlantique Productions are also executive producing.

Stenberg is best known for her role in The Hunger Games and as one of the biggest voices in young Hollywood as well as advocacy for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community and underrepresented voices. She recently starred in The Hate U Give, based on the novel by Angie Thomas.

Read the original article on Deadline.





