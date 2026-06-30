Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Launch Adult Summer Classes in NYC

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announces their schedule of summer classes for adults, starting on July 1st at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, 412 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10013.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio offers “Choose Your Rate” Open Studio Classes in a variety of dance styles and techniques. These classes are designed for adults of all experience levels, fostering an inclusive environment to build skills, connection, and the joy of dance.

The Teaching Artist Workshop Series is an immersive training in global dance traditions, choreography, and artistic process focused on fostering cultural exchange, preserving traditional movement forms, and expanding access to dance education. The Teaching Artist Workshops Series is made possible in part through the Mid Atlantic Folk and Traditional Arts – Community Projects program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Learn more at: www.midatlanticarts.org

Guest Artist Workshops include a diverse range of offerings led by industry leaders. Programs include dance technique, partnering skills, choreography, improvisation, wellness and injury prevention, artist talks, community events, theatrical training, and fireside chats. Designed to inspire creativity and connection, these workshops welcome participants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio presents a variety of Special Events throughout the year including company performances, receptions, workshops, cultivation events, networking gatherings, panel discussions, lectures, and immersive experiences. These engaging and inclusive offerings are suited for all levels of dance experience and welcome participation from community members of all backgrounds. Visit https://amandaselwyndancestudio.org/classes-workshops/ for more information.

Collaborative Dance Composition Toolkit

Tuesday, August 11 from 12-3 p.m.

Instructor: Amanda Selwyn

Level: All

Price: $75, $50 for professional dancers and teachers

Amanda Selwyn's Collaborative Dance Toolkit Workshop will focus on two components of dance creation – phrase making and dance structures. First, Selwyn will guide participants through a series of functional exercises for creating focused and dynamic phrase work — prompting efficient and clear choice making and specificity of space, time, and energy. These solo, partner, and group activities will harvest a collective movement vocabulary. The second half of the workshop will focus on working with the vocabulary to compose cohesive and resonant choreographic structures. We will experiment with spatial design, pattern, repetition, pathways, direction, dynamics, speed, order, and groupings. This workshop is for dancers, choreographers, and teaching artists of all levels interested in expanding and freeing up their creative process.

Crosstraining

Wednesday, July 1 from 10-11 a.m.

Instructor: Manon Hallay

Wednesday, July 29 from 10-11 a.m.

Instructor: Madeline Kuhlke

Thursday, August 13 from 10-11 a.m.

Instructor: Manon Hallay

Thursday, August 27 from 10-11 a.m.

Instructor: Madeline Kuhlke

Level: All

Price: Choose your rate, $10-25

A dynamic fusion of HIIT, Pilates, cardio, and barre designed specifically for professional dancers, providing targeted cross-training to build strength and promote career longevity.

Yoga Flow

Wednesday, July 8 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Instructor: Amanda Selwyn

Wednesday, July 15 from 12-1:30 p.m.

Instructor: Amanda Selwyn

Level: All

Price: Choose your rate, $10-25

An open-level yoga flow with a focus on transitions, alignment, and thoughtful sequencing. Whether you are an experienced practitioner or new to yoga, this class will meet you where you are and break down each pose while offering opportunities to deepen your practice each time you show up. Alongside the physical movement, Amanda offers points of entry for intention, meditation, and freeing the thinking mind.

Ballet Technique

Monday, July 13 from 11-12:30 p.m.

Instructor: Manon Hallay

Level: Experienced pre-professional and professional dancers

Price: Choose your rate, $10-25

A focused, fast-paced Ballet barre & center work. A great space to refine and sharpen technique in a warm community environment.

Contemporary Ballet

Monday, July 20 from 11-12:30 p.m.

Instructor: Ashley McQueen

Level: Experienced pre-professional and professional dancers

Price: Choose your rate, $10-25

A funky take on traditional ballet structures, Contemporary Ballet with Ashley reimagines technique with an individualized approach to creative expression.

Contemporary Modern

Tuesday, August 18 from 11-12:30 p.m.

Instructor: Ashley McQueen

Level: Experienced pre-professional and professional dancers

Price: Choose your rate, $10-25

A fusion of Horton and Graham technique with contemporary styles and creative exploration.

Latin Dance

Dates & Registration to be announced soon! Stay tuned.

This open-level class welcomes everyone of all experience levels to explore Latin styles including Salsa, Merengue, and Bachata.

Jazz Technique

Dates & Registration to be announced soon! Stay tuned.

An open-level class exploring a wide range of Jazz dance styles. Class features simple technique exercises, progressions, and combinations in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

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