Alysha Umphress, Krystina Alabado, Kuhoo Verma, Jewelle Blackman, and More Featured on HER SOUND, VOL. 2

Thousand Faced Theatre Company, in association with Ryan Scott Oliver and Very Intense Productions presents Her Sound, Vol. 2 by Ethan Carlson.

Available on all streaming platforms on September 17th, Her Sound, Vol. 2, written by Ethan Carlson, recent winner of Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud Contest, is the second album of a three-part concept album to be released throughout 2021.

Her Sound is a new song cycle that reimagines the ancient stories of women in a contemporary setting-- a journey of two woman proclaiming their love for each other, a prophet who will deliver her land to freedom, a wife who refuses to be confined to her husband's ark-- and many more stories.

"Ethan Carlson is one of the most gifted up-and-coming composer-lyricists I know. His well-crafted lyrics and his inescapable melodies make his premiere album the arrival of an important new voice in the contemporary musical theatre. Volume 1 shook the ground, but Volume 2 is revolutionary." says Ryan Scott Oliver.

Her Sound, Vol. 2 features performers Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Bring It On, American Idiot), Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, The Mad Ones), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, Octet), Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress & Beautiful: A Carole King Musical), Kerri George (Oscar at the Crown), Bethany Perkins (Always...Patsy Cline), Lexi Rabadi (Hannah Senesh), and Miranda Luze (The Office! A Musical Parody) with Shelby Acosta (Emojiland), Nicole DeLuca (QUANTICO), Devina Sabnis (The Office! A Musical Parody), and Lera Zamaraeva (Dandelion).

Her Sound, Vol. 2 was engineered by 2-time Grammy Winner John Kilgore and mastered by Alan Silverman.

The album features orchestrations by Solomon Hoffman, music direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross with Ashley Baier (percussion), Felix Herbst (violin), Andrew Zinsmeister (guitar), and Allison Seidner (cello).

"Captivating storytelling and the blend of folk and pop made this project so compelling and really interested us as producers." says Thousand Faced Theatre Co-founder Lera Zamaraeva.

"We are so excited for everyone to hear Volume 2, and all the insanely talented artists that made it possible! The stories, the emotion, and mesmerizing melodies have truly captivated our company, and we are so proud to help give Her Sound a voice." adds Thousand Faced Theatre Co-founder Miranda Luze.

Her Sound, Vol. 2 will be released on September 17th on Spotify, Apple Music, and anywhere music is streamed!