Alysha Umphress, Isaac Mizrahi and More Join TAKE ME BACK TO MANHATTAN Tribute to the American Songbook

A virtual tribute to New York City, Take Me Back to Manhattan filmed at the famed Carlyle Hotel in New York, will be available to stream beginning Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The program celebrates the special affinity the American Songbook has had with New York City. For almost 50 years, the American Songbook narrated life in New York and spoke to everyone who had made the city their home. On May 1, join us as renowned musicians sing the praises of the city with the American Songbook.

Over 20 award-winning musicians, including Alysha Umphress, Kyle Taylor Parker, Peter Cincotti, Champian Fulton and Molly Ryan, Isaac Mizrahi, Catherine Russell, Peter Cincotti, and Samara Joy join Emmy-award winning host of NY1's On Stage, Frank DiLella to celebrate New York through words and music.

"From its earliest days in the twentieth century, the American Songbook has had a love affair with New York," said Suzanne Waldowski, Executive Director of JATB. "The city is the birthplace of the Songbook and so many those great songs remind us that, despite all the headaches and hassles, it's a magical place to be."

Since the 1930s, one landmark has remained the home of the Songbook- the Carlyle Hotel. The show celebrates the music, glamour, and elegance of New York in this spot where the American Songbook has always hung its hat.

To learn more about Take Me Back To Manhattan or to purchase tickets, visit: www.jazzattheballroom.com.