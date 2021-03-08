Alonzo King LINES Ballet Hosts Spring Gala April 17

Alonzo King LINES Ballet has announce its annual Spring Gala, There Is No Standing Still, a virtual evening benefiting LINES Ballet's new works and educational programs, on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

The evening kicks off at 5pm with an interactive pre-show, where guests will mingle with LINES Ballet's artists in virtual meeting rooms. Guests will receive a Celebration Box (delivered to them anywhere in the country), featuring gourmet bites from local food artisans and specialty cocktails. This pre-show experience is exclusive to sponsors and guests of a certain level.

At 6pm the event will continue with original films, videos and performances. The event will include the premiere of the next chapter of the critically acclaimed There Is No Standing Still, dance film series; LINES Ballet footage and interviews captured by award-winning filmmaker Drea Cooper at SFMOMA and the stunning landscapes of the Arizona desert; musical performances by surprise special guests; and a live auction featuring money-can't-buy luxury lots. This experience is available to all guests.

Proceeds from There Is No Standing Still will benefit LINES Ballet's new works; accessible virtual content; and its robust educational programs including Teens at LINES, Kids at LINES, its Summer Program, Training Program, and BFA Program.

WHEN & WHERE: Online, Saturday, April 17, 2021 5pm Pre-Show 6pm Main Event www.linesballet.org.