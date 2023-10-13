Allyson Briggs, Fleur Seule, and Nelson Aspen Bring Halloween Glamour To The Triad Theater

The performance is on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Allyson Briggs, Fleur Seule, and Nelson Aspen Bring Halloween Glamour To The Triad Theater

On Sunday, October 29, 2023 (6:00 PM), "The Glamour Girl of Jazz," Allyson Briggs and her band Fleur Seule return to the Triad Theater, for an evening of fabulous music and Halloween glamour. The night of festivities will begin with veteran television personality and cabaret performer Nelson Aspen. His latest show, "A Showbiz Scrapbook," sold out weeks in advance at New York City's Green Room 42.

Ms. Briggs and Fleur Seule are a New York favorite that promise to take you back in time to a bygone era with the classic swinging sounds from the Golden Age of Hollywood. The band has played to sold-out crowds at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola and appeared in a decade-long residency at Tavern on the Green.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite movie star or wear a Halloween costume, as there will be a costume contest. Other festivities include glamour shots and a Champagne toast led by Ms. Briggs and Mr. Aspen.

Tickets are $35.00 + $5.20 Service Charge ($40.00 + $5.20 Service Charge at the door) with a two-drink minimum and available at triadnyc.com. The event is booked and promoted by Philip Paul Kelly.


 




