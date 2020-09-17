Alliance of Resident Theatres Announces Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres

Grants will be made in amounts between $2,500 - $5,000.

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its impact on New York City-based small theatres, the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York created the A.R.T./New York Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres.

Seeded by a generous gift from The Stavros Niarchos Foundation, the fund is intended to create an accessible relief fund for small theatres with annual budgets under $250k who are based in or primarily produce in New York City. Grant applications will be reviewed and scored on a rolling basis by a diverse panel of theatre makers and administrators from a range of roles in the field, and nominations for grant panelists will be solicited from the public.

Grant funds received through this program may be used for any purposes the grantee needs. Funds may not be regranted. Grants will be made in amounts between $2,500 - $5,000.

Applicants do not need to be members of A.R.T./New York to apply for the relief fund, and membership in A.R.T./New York will not be considered by or known to panelists scoring the applications.

For more information about applying to this program, please email grants@art-newyork.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You