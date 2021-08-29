All Your Broadway Favorites, With 15 Piece Orchestra!

Valley Opera and Performing Arts (VOPA) returns to the live performance stage with the latest installment of their most popular concert series, "The Best of Broadway, Vol. VII". VOPA is back at the beloved Madrid Theatre in Canoga Park, CA for what is expected to be two sold out performances.

Critically acclaimed vocalists Dylan F. Thomas, Shira Renee Thomas, Katie McTyre, Drew Schufman, and Brayden Hade headline the show, along with The VOPA Orchestra, under the baton of guest conductor Brian Asher Alhadeff. The concert also features the talented singers of Katie McTyre's Performing Arts Collective.

Audiences can look forward to enjoying hit songs from their favorite musicals, including Singin' In The Rain, Guys and Dolls, Rock Of Ages, Dear Evan Hansen, Damn Yankees, The Sound Of Music, Hair, Jersey Boys, Company, My Fair Lady, and many, many more.

The program will run approximately 2 hours, with one 15 minute intermission.

In addition to street parking, this event features the convenience of VALET PARKING, which can be added on to your ticket purchase.

Student, Senior, and Group discounts are available for all seating sections. Contact VOPA at info@VOPArts.org or call 818-727-7844 to inquire about group discounts. All other discount tickets are available for online purchase HERE!

LA County COVID guidelines will be observed, including masking for all audience members and staff.

This is definitely a Broadway concert not to be missed! Seating is limited, so be sure to snatch up your tickets today! View a promo video for "The Best of Broadway, Vol. VII" HERE!