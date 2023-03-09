All The World's A Stage For Irondale's Open Mic SHAKESPEARE SONNET MARATHON In Cuyler Gore Park, April 1

Irondale, now celebrating forty years of artistically ambitious, cutting-edge theatre, celebrates the birthday and impact of William Shakespeare with the Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon- Take 2, April 1, 2023.

One of the playwrights that has informed the ensemble's body of work across four decades, the 3-part event offers an open mic for players or passersby in Cuyler Gore Park, one of the city's oldest parks, to read or recite one of Shakespeare's 154 sonnets, followed by a themed trivia, games and improv event hosted at The Space at Irondale later that evening. Enthusiasts not local to Brooklyn are also invited to recite and submit a sonnet on film virtually throughout April, continuing the celebration all month long.

Making a commitment to the community this fortieth year, Irondale has curated an entire season of programming to engage, inspire, and educate patrons of all ages at no cost. The open-mic event invites the public to play alongside members of the ensemble to explore the works and words of Shakespeare, while also building upon its larger global reach and connectivity. The Ensemble held its first-ever Sonnet Marathon on April 23, 2020, amid the first COVID-19 surge with worldwide participants ranging from ages 9-90. Over the course of 8 hours, more than 100 people performed sonnets from their living rooms including Academy Award nominee Ralph Fiennes; Grammy nominee Rufus Wainwright; comedian, actress and jazz singer Lea DeLaria; Tony winner Cady Huffman; Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega; Blue Bloods and The Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia and more.

"Our 2020 event was one of our most memorable events in our forty years because it was a testament to the resolve and resilience of our community in such a dark and uncertain time." explains Irondale's Executive Director Terry Greiss. "It will be such a joy to gather on a lovely early Spring afternoon and celebrate! We will celebrate community, togetherness, our birthday, Shakespeare's birthday, and the power of theater for all."

Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon- Take 2 will be held on Saturday, April 1:

2:00-5:00 p.m.: Sonnet Open Mic at Cuyler Gore Park, located at the intersection of Fulton Street and Green Avenue. No reservations required.

*All performances will be recorded and streamed on Irondale's social channels and YouTube page throughout the month as part of the virtual marathon

6:00-9:00 p.m.: Shakespeare Trivia and Game Night at The Space at Irondale, located at 85 S Oxford Street

Ongoing, April 1-30: Irondale is accepting digital sonnet submissions at https://www.irondale.org/on-stage/sonnet-marathon. All submitted videos will be streamed on Irondale's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube platforms.