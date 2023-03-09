Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All The World's A Stage For Irondale's Open Mic SHAKESPEARE SONNET MARATHON In Cuyler Gore Park, April 1

Enthusiasts not local to Brooklyn are also invited to recite and submit a sonnet on film virtually throughout April, continuing the celebration all month long.

Mar. 09, 2023  

All The World's A Stage For Irondale's Open Mic SHAKESPEARE SONNET MARATHON In Cuyler Gore Park, April 1

Irondale, now celebrating forty years of artistically ambitious, cutting-edge theatre, celebrates the birthday and impact of William Shakespeare with the Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon- Take 2, April 1, 2023.

One of the playwrights that has informed the ensemble's body of work across four decades, the 3-part event offers an open mic for players or passersby in Cuyler Gore Park, one of the city's oldest parks, to read or recite one of Shakespeare's 154 sonnets, followed by a themed trivia, games and improv event hosted at The Space at Irondale later that evening. Enthusiasts not local to Brooklyn are also invited to recite and submit a sonnet on film virtually throughout April, continuing the celebration all month long.

Making a commitment to the community this fortieth year, Irondale has curated an entire season of programming to engage, inspire, and educate patrons of all ages at no cost. The open-mic event invites the public to play alongside members of the ensemble to explore the works and words of Shakespeare, while also building upon its larger global reach and connectivity. The Ensemble held its first-ever Sonnet Marathon on April 23, 2020, amid the first COVID-19 surge with worldwide participants ranging from ages 9-90. Over the course of 8 hours, more than 100 people performed sonnets from their living rooms including Academy Award nominee Ralph Fiennes; Grammy nominee Rufus Wainwright; comedian, actress and jazz singer Lea DeLaria; Tony winner Cady Huffman; Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega; Blue Bloods and The Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia and more.

"Our 2020 event was one of our most memorable events in our forty years because it was a testament to the resolve and resilience of our community in such a dark and uncertain time." explains Irondale's Executive Director Terry Greiss. "It will be such a joy to gather on a lovely early Spring afternoon and celebrate! We will celebrate community, togetherness, our birthday, Shakespeare's birthday, and the power of theater for all."

Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon- Take 2 will be held on Saturday, April 1:

2:00-5:00 p.m.: Sonnet Open Mic at Cuyler Gore Park, located at the intersection of Fulton Street and Green Avenue. No reservations required.

*All performances will be recorded and streamed on Irondale's social channels and YouTube page throughout the month as part of the virtual marathon

6:00-9:00 p.m.: Shakespeare Trivia and Game Night at The Space at Irondale, located at 85 S Oxford Street

Ongoing, April 1-30: Irondale is accepting digital sonnet submissions at https://www.irondale.org/on-stage/sonnet-marathon. All submitted videos will be streamed on Irondale's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube platforms.



Related Stories
Review Roundup: A DOLLS HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Jessica Chastain Photo
Review Roundup: A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Jessica Chastain
A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, opens tonight at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The limited engagement will now play through Saturday evening, June 10. Below, read reviews for this modern new take on Ibsen's classic!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova Anniversary Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova Anniversary
Ars Nova will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and honor its founders Jenny & Jon Steingart at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season.
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Photo
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN
Chicago will present QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a “jazzy” post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre.
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical App Photo
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical App
Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand-new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.

More Hot Stories For You


SWEENEY TODD, NEWSIES, and More Set For Theatre Under the Stars 2023/24 SeasonSWEENEY TODD, NEWSIES, and More Set For Theatre Under the Stars 2023/24 Season
March 9, 2023

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the full lineup for the 2023/24 Season this afternoon, and it includes a brand-new musical written by TUTS  Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick. Learn more about the full season lineup here!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova 20th Anniversary at NOVA BALLLin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova 20th Anniversary at NOVA BALL
March 9, 2023

Ars Nova will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and honor its founders Jenny & Jon Steingart at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season.
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical AppApple Announces New Apple Music Classical App
March 9, 2023

Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand-new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Event at CHICAGOKristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Event at CHICAGO
March 9, 2023

Chicago will present QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a “jazzy” post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre.
Photo: Chance The Rapper Visits THE LION KING on BroadwayPhoto: Chance The Rapper Visits THE LION KING on Broadway
March 9, 2023

See a photo of Chance The Rapper at The Lion King on Broadway!
share