All-Star Group Will Pay Tribute To Steely Dan At Helsinki Hudson

Reelin' in the Years, an all-star group of the region's rock 'n' roll talent, will pay tribute to Steely Dan, the Hudson Valley's most famous rock group ever, at Club Helsinki Hudson on Sunday, December 15, at 7:30pm.

Players include Lindsey Skeye (vocals), Joey Eppard (vocals), Matt Finck (guitar), Jesse Gress (guitar), David Jameson (keyboards), Zoe Zeeman (bass), Jerry Marotta (drums), Jay Collins (saxophone), Don Mikkelsen (trombone), Chris Pasin (trumpet), and Bill Harris (saxophone). Walter Becker and Donald Fagen met in 1968 at Bard College, just a half-hour down the road from Helsinki Hudson in Annandale-on-Hudson (which they would go on to commemorate in the Steely Dan hit, "My Old School"). The two then moved to Brooklyn, did various music-related jobs, and got a gig touring with Jay and the Americans for a year and a half.

By 1972, Becker and Fagen released the first Steely Dan album, and with its string of hits, including "Do It Again," "Reelin' in the Years," and "Dirty Work," the rest is rock 'n' roll history, with Steely Dan making some of the most beloved recordings of the 1970s. Becker and Fagen reunited in the 1990s and began a second act for Steely Dan, including a successful string of concert tours and new albums that continue to the present day.

Years ago, Donald Fagen settled down not far from Bard College, in the Bearsville section of Woodstock, and he has been a steady presence on the region's music scene, playing a recurring role in Levon Helm's Ramble. The Reelin' in the Years tribute includes a coterie of Woodstock-area musicians, some of whom have performed with Steely Dan and Donald Fagen.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You