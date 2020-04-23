All New Yorkers Invited to Join '7 PM Cheer' Symphonic Fanfare Next Wednesday
A newly composed symphonic fanfare called "FOR OUR COURAGEOUS WORKERS" will be played by over 1,000 musicians and non-musicians alike on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m., as part of the daily "cheer" honoring front-line workers serving the populace during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The score has been arranged so that everyone in the five boroughs can take part from the safety of their windows, rooftops, and doorways, be they professional musicians or amateur pot-bangers.
There are parts for all: musicians of any and every level - beginners, young musicians, amateurs, professionals on voices, strings, brass, winds, keyboards, drums - as well as for all the people of the city who can sing, bang on pots and pans, or just make a general racket.
Composers Frank London (of The Klezmatics), and Hajnal Pivnick and Dorian Wallace (of Tenth Intervention) have joined forces on this effort to bring the city together in a communal music project to honor the efforts of those risking their own health for the benefit of all.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tu... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)