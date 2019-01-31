All Five 'Best Original Song' Nominees To Perform On Oscar Telecast

After backlash arose over an idea to only feature two out of the five nominees for Best Original Song on the Oscar telecast, producers of the show have announced that all of the nominees will perform that evening.

Initially the plan was to only feature only the top 10 hits - "Shallow" from A Star Is Born and "All the Stars" from Black Panther - but fans can looks forward to seeing an unnamed 'surprise special guest' perform "The Place Where the Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns, Jennifer Hudson performing "I'll Fight" from the bio-pic RBG, and a performance of "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Hudson is the only of the performers to officially sign on for the evening. Performances from Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Emily Blunt, Willie Watson and Tim Blake Nelson have not yet been confirmed.

The songs will be featured on the telecast in abridged, 90-second performances.

The 91st OSCARS will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The OSCARS also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

For the first time in three decades, the OSCARS will not have a host.

Related Articles