Alison Luff To Star In Starz's Wrestling Drama Series HEELS

Alison Luff is set to star opposite Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in the new Starz drama Heels, according to Deadline.

The eight-episode hourlong drama is set in the outrageous world of independent professional wrestling and is written by Michael Waldron and directed by Peter Segal, with Mike O'Malley as showrunner.

Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack (Amell) and Ace (Ludwig) Spade, war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to - or hard to leave behind.

Luff will play Staci Spade, the reluctant young matriarch of a family-owned Southern wrestling promotion. Having married into the world of independent wrestling, she soon learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family.

Alison Luff most recently starred on Broadway in Waitress as Jenna. Her additional theatre credits include the Broadway productions of Escape to Margaritaville, Les Misérables, Matilda, Ghost, Scandalous, and Mamma Mia as well as the 1st National Tour of Wicked. On television, Alison has appeared in FBI on CBS. She is also one half of the singer/songwriter duo The Bones.

