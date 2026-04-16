Alicia Keys, Sara Bareilles Documentaries Among Titles at 2026 Tribeca Festival

The official feature lineup has been revealed for the 25th edition of the Tribeca Festival, taking place in New York City from June 3–14. Among the notable features are those hailing from the world of Broadway, including the world premieres of Hadestown: The Musical and documentaries Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen and Sara Bareilles: Good Grief.

Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen is a new documentary in which the musician reflects on her childhood growing up in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen and the journey that led her from the gritty streets of 90s New York to the Broadway stage. The film will serve as the closing night gala selection and will be followed by a special appearance by Keys.

Another gala selection, Sara Bareilles: Good Grief, picks up with the Waitress writer seven years after her Grammy Award-winning album Amidst the Chaos. The film sees her reunite with her closest collaborators and traces the intimate process of recording a new album.

Also holding its world premiere is Time Warp, a documentary spotlighting a drag theater company cast that stages a shadow cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Other highlights include performances by Susan Sarandon and Aubrey Plaza in The Accompanist; Katie Holmes, who writes, directs, and stars in Happy Hours with Joshua Jackson; Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto in Rain Reign; Vera Farmiga, Tim Blake Nelson, Jim Parsons, and Simon Rex in The Leader; Alison Brie, André Holland, Tom Sturridge, and Dustin Hoffman in The Revisionist; André Holland also stars alongside Wendell Pierce and Samira Wiley in They Fight; and more.

Art-focused titles include Jean-Michel, the first documentary made with the full participation of the Basquiat family, exploring the life of Jean-Michel Basquiat; and Derek and Hayley Hough deliver a special performance following the world premiere of The Symphony of Dance.

Check out the full lineup here. In total, the Festival will showcase 118 feature films, including a record 103 world premieres, alongside 86 short films. Passes and ticket packages are on sale now at TribecaFilm.com, with the Hudson Pass offering the premier festival experience, including VIP access and an invitation to Opening or Closing Night.