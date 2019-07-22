Alice Ripley And More Announced For BROADWAY BUSKERS: ACT II

Broadway Buskers has announced the schedule for their remaining summer street performances.

The lineup includes Anthony Norman (The Prom), Matthew Hydzik (The Cher Show), Lauren Elder (Hair), John Arthur Greene (American Idol), composer Drew Gasparini, and Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley.

Before you take your seat in the theatre on Tuesday evenings, enjoy original music performed by Broadway actors and composers at the Crossroads of the World. The lineup for June and July includes Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winners, veteran ensemble members, performers making their Broadway debut in new hit shows, a world champion whistler, and a simple sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Positioned within Times Square Market, the local outdoor food market in Times Square, audiences can enjoy food and Happy Hour drinks while taking in FREE concerts by Broadway professionals.

Broadway Buskers

Tuesdays 5-7pm, through September 24th

Broadway Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron

* denotes artist powered by Musical Theatre Factory

Remaining Summer Performances

July 23

5pm: Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, In the Heights, Rent)

6pm: Diana Oh* ({my lingerie play}, Clairvoyance, Infinite Love Party)

July 30

5pm: Suzan-Lori Parks and the Band (Topdog/Underdog, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, White Noise)

6pm: Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys, Guys and Dolls tour, Rock of Ages Las Vegas)

NEWLY ANNOUNCED LINEUP:

August 6

5pm: Katie Thompson (R.R.R.E.D. A Secret Musical, Giant, Pump Boys & Dinettes)

6pm: Drew Gasparini (Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical, It's Kind Of A Funny Story)

August 13

5pm: Anthony Norman (The Prom, Newsies tour)

6pm: Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical)

August 20

5pm: Matthew Hydzik (The Cher Show, Side Show, West Side Story)

6pm: Jillian Walker* (SKiNFoLK: An American Show)

August 27

5pm: Lauren Elder (Mary & Max, Hair, Side Show)

6pm: Joey Contreras (Ring Around, Forget Me Not, In Pieces)

September 3

5pm: Alice Ripley (next to normal, Side Show, Sunset Boulevard)

6pm: Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe's Cafe)

September 10

5pm: John Arthur Greene (Tootsie, School of Rock, Matilda)

6pm: Crystal Monee Hall (Rent, "Saturday Night Live," "High Maintenance")

September 17

5pm: Heath Saunders (Alice By Heart, Jesus Christ Superstar Live, The Great Comet)

6pm: F Michael Haynie (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

September 24

5pm: Joel Waggoner* (Be More Chill, School of Rock, Southern Comfort)

6pm: Grace McLean (In the Green, Alice By Heart, The Great Comet)





