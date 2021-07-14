Alias Smith & Jones And The Button Men Bring Live Blues to The Central Park Bandshell

New York City-based blues favorites Alias Smith & Jones (Sal Carolei and Renee´ Flemings) will bring some classic blues tunes and soulful originals from their latest CD "Hit and Run" to the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park in Manhattan at 4:30pm on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Formerly known as Renee and The Derelicts, Flemings (vocals) and Carolei (harp) will be joined at the outdoor show by The Button Men (Jason Rosen - bass, Michael Fox - drums, Paul Bauman - guitar) and special guests Phil Gammage and David Fleming.

Admission free, event takes place rain or shine, social distancing and COViD safety encouraged. Free bootleg swag to the first 20 fans who arrive between 4:00pm and 5:00pm and ask the ALIAS SMITH & JONES representative the question "Who is Smith and Who is Jones?"

In their earlier "Derelicts" format , Sal and Renee ́ three CDs of original and cover songs received airplay in Italy, France and across the United States and led to live shows at venues throughout the metropolitan area including Terra Blues, The Metropolitan Room and The Greene Space as part of WNYC Battle of the Boroughs competition. As Alias Smith & Jones they have played at The Shrine in Harlem and as guest artists at C-Boys Heart and Soul (Austin, TX w/Paul Ocher), B.B. Kings (New York and New Orleans), The Iridium, Winston's (NJ), and The Red Lion.

Naumburg Band shell can be reached by entering Central Park at East 72nd Street & 5th Avenue in Manhattan. For additional directions, contact: www.centralparknyc.org/ / (718) 340-3018.