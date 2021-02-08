Ali Stroker to be Honored at Inclusion Matters Virtual Gala, Featuring J.K. Simmons, Danny Pino, Patrick Dempsey & More

Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration is holding their first ever virtual event with gala host, Oscar winner J.K. Simmons. This year's gala theme is Seasons of Love and will be held on February 13, 2021.

Tony Award winner Ali Stroker will be this this year's gala honoree for the "Badass Woman of Inspiration Award". Ali is the first person in a wheelchair to ever perform on the Broadway stage and won the Tony Award for the Best Performance by an Actress for a Featured Role in a Musical as Ado Annie in Oklahoma!

The Seasons of Love virtual event will include cameos and performances by Aimee Garcia, Amy Schumer, Andy Garcia, Bob Odenkirk, Brian Dietzen, DB Woodside, Danny Pino, Dmitry Chaplin, Garcelle Beauvais, Hank Azaria, Jenya Chaplin, JJ Feild, Jon Hamm, Kevin Pollak, Maria Canals-Barrera, Nestor Carbonell, Neve Campbell, Patrick Dempsey, Randy Thomas, Rob Benedict, Sherri Shepard, Steve Valentine and more!

Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration fosters a bias-free world for children with disabilities through the creation of inclusive playgrounds and educational programs that unite children of ALL abilities. This is even more important now during the COVID-19 crisis, as children with disabilities are the most vulnerable to social and physical isolation from their communities. This harmful exclusion in childhood can impact the trajectory of their lives.

"For well over 20 years, Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration has hosted its annual gala to raise awareness and celebrate our accomplishments, past and future. In this year like no other, what hasn't changed is the need for inclusion, for kindness, and for gratitude," said founder Scott Williams. "This year's virtual gala reminds us that together we can still accomplish great things in the face of temporary challenges. We look forward to once again gathering in person next year, which will be made possible by your resilience and generosity this year. Thank you all for continuing to support Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration and the rights of ALL children to simply play in the park."

The Seasons of Love virtual gala chair is special education law attorney Georgianna Junco-Kelman and Inclusion Matters' board of directors' member for 6 years. Georgianna's eldest son, Brandon, has developmental disabilities and she has spent her life not only helping him to be meaningfully included but countless other children and families in the Los Angeles area who struggle with how to fit a child with special needs into a non-inclusive environment from education to playgrounds and everything in between.

For details on how to attend, donate or sponsor, please click here.

About Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration

Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration came to life in 1998 when television producer Scott Williams, (NCIS), his wife Catherine Curry-Williams, and their close friend Tiffany Harris wanted to memorialize the tragic loss of the Williams' infant son to Spinal Muscular Atrophy. In his honor, they leveled the playing field for children with disabilities by creating the very first fully inclusive playground in the western United States. More than 20 years later, Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration has grown into a powerful non-profit organization that creates sustainable social inclusion across the globe through play, education, and advocacy. There are now 75 inclusive playgrounds open worldwide, serving hundreds of thousands of children annually. Their powerful education program teaches social inclusion to educators, students, and government agencies in 65 countries. Their team champions the rights of children with disabilities through advocacy partnerships with the United Nations, Too Small to Fail & The Clinton Global Initiative, the Global Disability Summit in Argentina, and other international forums.