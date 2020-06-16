Ali Stroker Shares Story With Youth Wheelchair Racing Program

Ali Stroker joined the participants of the Rising New York Road Runners Wheelchair Training Program this weekend to share her story and the influence that adaptive youth sports programs had on her life and career. The program, which is offered to kids ages 7-21 who are dependent on wheelchairs to run, has been taking place virtually on Zoom since late march, and to keep the kids engaged and excited we've been inviting special guests to join as guest speakers.

Prior to Ali joining this week, the group has had a number of Paralympic medalists and NYC Marathon Champions.

"Having Ali join as a guest was great because she illustrates how programs like this can be beneficial for more than just those athletes who go pro and qualify for the Paralympics," said Matt Singer. "Ali was able to use the skills and confidence she learned on the track to help navigate her career on stage! She talked a little bit about how she was able to translate the choreography into the moves in her chair because her experience with sports enhanced her knowledge of how to move in her chair. "

Fun fact about Ali, she was actually coached as a kid by the same coaches who now lead this program. She also still currently holds the National Record for the Under-11 200-meter event on the track!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You