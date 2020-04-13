Ali Stroker, Lilli Cooper, Teal Wicks, Ciara Renee, and More Join This Week's Lineup Of CURTAIN UP!, A Show Dedicated To Entertaining Isolated Seniors

Tony Award Winner Ali Stroker (Broadway: Oklahoma; Deaf West's Spring Awakening); Lilli Cooper (Broadway: Tootsie, Tony Nominee; Spongebob Squarepants), Teal Wicks (Broadway: The Cher Show; Finding Neverland), Ciara Renee (Broadway: Frozen; Big Fish), Eric William Morris (Broadway: King Kong), Alyse Alan Louis (Broadway: Amelie; The Public: Soft Power), Danny Gardner (Broadway: On the Town), Jennifer Blood (Broadway: Matilda; Violet), Alexis Floyd ("The Bold Type") have joined this week's lineup for Seniorly Presents: Curtain Up! a live show created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the U.S. there are more than 12 million people over 80, many of them living at home alone or in senior living communities, who are now isolated more than ever before. To help bring solace and lighthearted entertainment to this community, leading tech startup, Seniorly, teamed up with director, Ashley Rodbro, and producer, Stephanie Cowan, to create a daily series for those in isolation. Since its inaugural episode on March 26th, Curtain Up! has reached more than 300 senior living communities nation-wide, and the show has garnered over 44,000 views on YouTube and Facebook.

The band baby chemist featuring Katie Lee Hill (KPOP) & Travis Artz, Tess Primak (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof), Zina Ellia (Nat'l Tour: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Fana Tesfagiorgis, Maia Karo & Daniel Meron, Dave Ciccantelli, and Nathan Richardson are also scheduled to appear this week.

Previous guests include: Nick Kroll (Broadway: Oh, Hello; Netflix: "Big Mouth"), Bethany Joy Lenz ("One Tree Hill"), Melissa Manchester (Grammy Award Winner, Academy Award Nominee), Anthony Veneziale (Freestyle Love Supreme), Sosie Bacon (Netflix: "13 Reasons Why", "Narcos: Mexico"), Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin, Cambodian Rock Band, Broadway Princess Party), Aaron Lazar (Broadway: The Last Ship, A Little Night Music, The Light in the Piazza), Joe Iconis (Broadway: Be More Chill, Tony Nominee) & Lauren Marcus (Broadway: Be More Chill), Jean Louisa Kelly (Broadway: Into the Woods; "Mr. Holland's Opus," "Uncle Buck"), Jackie Burns (Broadway: Wicked, If/Then), Will Roland (Broadway: Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen), Nick Blaemire (Broadway: Godspell, Cry Baby), Jacob Keith Watson (Broadway: Carousel, Hello Dolly), Emily Walton (Broadway: Come From Away; Roundabout: Darling Grenadine), Harrison Chad (Broadway: Caroline, or Change, "Dora The Explorer"), Rob Rokicki (Broadway: The Lightning Thief), Kimilee Bryant (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera), Mia DeWeese (Broadway: Moulin Rouge, "Rent: Live"), Ian Kagey (Grammy Nominee) & Molly Hager (Broadway: Waitress), Kathryn Boswell (Broadway: Anastasia; Nat'l Tour: Beautiful) & Matthew Amira (Nat'l Tour: Beautiful, Dirty Dancing), Perry Ojeda (Broadway: On the Town), Rasmiyyah Feliciano (Nat'l Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), Simon Longnight (Hamilton, SF and LA Company), Elliah Heifetz (DGF Fellow), Stephen Cole (Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee), Gabrielle Stravelli (Bistro Award Winner), Branden and James (America's Got Talent), Sam Bolen (NY: Midnight at the Never Get), Andrés Vera (Quartet San Francisco), Charlotte Morris, Chloe Joy Ivanson, Kristina Dizon, Michael Byer, Harper Griffith, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Nicholas Leung, Lynn Portas, Lily Bowen, Gabrielle Mariella, Lizzie Markson, Jillian Abaya, and Jillian Sainz.

Seniorly Presents: Curtain Up! airs every weekday, live, at 1pm PT/4pm ET





