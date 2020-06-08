Ali Stroker, Kelli O' Hara, Miguel Cervantes and More Help Raise Money for YAI Central Park Challenge
Ali Stroker, Kelli O' Hara, Lindsay Mendez, LaChanze, Mare Winningham, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla and Miguel Cervantes were among the stars to help raie money for YAI's Central Park Challenge this weekend!
As of today, June 8, $307.4K has been raised!
YAI's Central Park Challenge is one of the largest events in New York that celebrates people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic YAI decided to bring the Central Park Challenge online this year for an incredible virtual experience.
The Central Park challenge included live performances, the Central Park Challenge 3K Walk and more, culminating in a Social DisDancing party.
A recording of the event will become available in the next few weeks.
For more information visit: https://give.yai.org/event/2020-yai-central-park-challenge/e264296.
To donate click HERE.
