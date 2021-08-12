Ali Stroker Joins Netflix Series ECHOES From Brian Yorkey

Tony winner Ali Stroker has signed on as a series regular to Echoes, a new Netflix series from Next to Normal book-writer Brian Yorkey.

Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Michelle Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret, according to Deadline. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Alongside Stroker and Monaghan, the cast of Echoes includes Karen Robinson, Rosanny Zayas, Matt Bomer, and Daniel Sunjata.

Stroker will play Claudia, the sister who can't quite penetrate the mysterious community formed by the twins. After a tragic moment that left her in a wheelchair, Claudia has risen to become the caretaker of the family home, but when her sister Leni goes missing, the future of that household is in jeopardy.

Groundbreaking performer Ali Stroker made history as the first actress in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway when she originated the role of Anna in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She won a Tony Award for her role as Ado Annie in Daniel Fish's recent Broadway revival of Oklahoma!

Echoes comes from writer/creator Vanessa Gazy.