Ali Stroker, John Clay III, Christian Borle & More to Star in STUPID KIDS Presented by Spotlight on Plays

The "Spotlight on Plays" series announced a new special event reading of John C. Russell's STUPID KIDS starring John Clay III (Jim Stark), Tony Award nominee Lauren Patten (Jane "Kimberly" Willis), Tony Award winner Ali Stroker(Judy Noonan), Taylor Trensch (John "Neechee" Crawford)& Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Stage Directions). Director Michael Mayer will revisit the work after originally staging it Off-Broadway in 1998.

STUPID KIDS will premiere on Wednesday, September 22 at 8PM EST/5PM PST on www.BroadwaysBestShows.com and will be available for a limited time only. Tickets are free and all suggested donations will benefit The Actors Fund.

STUPID KIDS follows four students at Joe McCarthy High School as they make their way from first through eighth period and beyond, struggling with the fears, frustrations, and longings peculiar to youth. With his magical touch, John C. Russell turns these familiar stereotypes into moving and provocative archetypes of adolescence whose lingo takes on a lyricism that is both true to its source and revelatory of the hearts and minds of contemporary youth.

To learn more, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

STUPID KIDS is produced by Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Louise Gund, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal and The Shubert Organization. Associate Producers are Barbara Freitag and Gabrielle Palitz.

"Spotlight on Plays" is created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub.