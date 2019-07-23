Ali Stroker, Alex Brightman, Shaina Taub, and More Set For NYU Tisch/CAP21 Class of 2009 Reunion Concert at The Green Room 42

The NYU Tisch/CAP21 class of 2009 reunites for a spectacular one-night only concert event at The Green Room 42 on September 16!

The concert will feature Ali Stroker, Alex Brightman, Shaina Taub, Alyse Alan Louis, Emily Cramer, Hannah Florence, Juan Torres-Falcon, Liana Hunt, Larkin Bogan, Stephen Mark Lukas, Molly Hager, Sam Tedaldi, and Azudi Onyejekwe.

They were passionate and they were driven, but upon graduating college, nobody could have imagined what would come for this talented group of friends. Ten years later, they have among them a Tony Award®, a Golden Globe® award, four Emmy Award nominations, three Tony Award® nominations, a hit television series, over 25 Broadway credits, a Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, and a Fred Ebb Award....to name a few of their outstanding achievements.

For one night only they'll come together, ten years later, to celebrate their accomplishments, their talent, and their friendships. This is sure to be a not-to-miss musical event!

For tickets and more information, click here.





