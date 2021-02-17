Ali Stroker, Adam Gwon, Lauren Ridloff and More to Take Part in REVERB THEATRE ARTS FESTIVAL

Roundabout Theatre Company and Arts for All Abilities Consortium will present a virtual theatre festival dedicated to the voices of artists with disabilities on April 8, 2021. The festival is space for artists to develop and share new theatre works, created and hosted by Roundabout Theatre Company and with the participation of four lead partner organizations: Actionplay, CO/LAB Theater Group, DreamStreet Theatre Company and EPIC Players.

Artists from around the country have submitted their works of original theatre - monologue, spoken word, dance or music - based on creative prompts on the theme of "Connection." From that pool, the partner organizations chose 24 participating artists to develop their pieces and work alongside Roundabout's Collaborating Artists over the next few weeks.

The festival's participating artists are April Alario, Preston Burger, Angelica Cabral, Evan Cummings, Shane Dittmar, Harrison Gottfried, Nicky Gottlieb, Isaac Grivett, Anita Hollander, Lance Horne, Carol Hoverman, Sarah Kaufman, Eileen Merritt, Makena Metz, Melissa Noris, Cuquis Robledo, Magda Romanska, Imani Russell, Michael Shutt, Lakshmi Shyamakrishnan, Lauren Stock, Jackson Tucker-Meyer, Caity-Shea Violette & Garrett Zuecher.

The collaborating artists who have committed to supporting the development of the festival participants' pieces include: Jamie Brewer, Chase Brock, Miriam Daly, Lindsey Ferrentino, Alie B. Gorrie, Dan Graham, Adam Gwon, Scott Ellis, Jackson Gay, Ryan Haddad, Jerron Herman, Jason Jacobs, DJ Kurs, Dana Kuznetzkoff, Regan Linton, Michael Mitnick, Lauren Ridloff, Ali Stroker, Jen Varbalow, Leese Walker, Jamie Kalama Wood & Diana Wyenn.

For more information and to read the artists bios: Reverb Theatre Arts Festival.