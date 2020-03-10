Alexandra Wells to Join Gibney as Senior Director of Training and Company Advisor

Gibney, the New York-based dance and social justice organization, announced the appointment of Alexandra Wells as Senior Director of Training and Company Advisor, effective July 1. In this newly created position, Ms. Wells will oversee Gibney's extensive training programs, which serve approximately 50,000 participants and dozens of community groups annually. She will also conduct research into advanced methods and models for meeting the unique training needs of today's contemporary dancers.



Ms. Wells, who has served as the Director of Artist Training and the Hubbard Street Professional Program (HS Pro) with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago since 2017, is also the Founder and Artistic Director of Springboard Danse Montréal, a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 that connects leading contemporary companies, choreographers, and dancers in a dynamic artistic ecosystem. She is the Creator of IMAGE TECH for Dancers™, a unique preparation for technique class, which Ms. Wells has been developing and teaching worldwide since 2004.



"We are thrilled to welcome Alexandra to Gibney. Her dynamic and forward-reaching approach to training and the breadth and depth of her experience will benefit our community of artists at all levels," said Gina Gibney, Founder, CEO, and Artistic Director of Gibney. "We embrace Alexandra's dedication to advance the technique, artistry, and physical health of our dance community."



"I have greatly admired Gibney and its mission for many years," said Ms. Wells. "Their commitment to mentoring a vast spectrum of artists in the community is unparalleled. They listen, encourage, facilitate, and empower voices of the future. I am honored to join the Gibney team and look forward to working closely with Gina and Gibney Company Directors Amy Miller and Nigel Campbell."



Prior to joining Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Wells was a full-time faculty member at The Juilliard School in New York City for 18 years, teaching various levels of ballet and pointe. She also served as a rehearsal director, assisting in the staging of works by Twyla Tharp, Anthony Tudor, Jerome Robbins, and William Forsythe.



With Springboard, she has been working in partnership with Gibney since 2016 on projects to cultivate and mentor emerging dance artists. Annually, Gibney Company and Springboard partner to offer the EMERGE Choreographic Award which aims to cultivate, mentor, and actualize the burgeoning visions of today's young artists toward becoming tomorrow's creative leaders in the field. Ms. Wells was also on the faculty of the Gibney Resident Ballet Program in 2016.



She created the concept and curriculum for the Movement Invention Project, where she acted as Concept & Artistic Director from 2008 - 2017. She has been a guest teacher for companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, A.I.M. Abraham In Motion, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Ballet BC, BJM and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.



Launched in 2014, Gibney Training supports aspiring and professional dance artists with opportunities to continue their dance education, providing access to some of the most influential artists working in the field, and making available the full range of Gibney's resources and programs. Gibney operates its training program through extensive partnerships with organizations including Central Park Summerstage, Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance, Disability Dance Works, Gaga/USA, The Joyce Theater Foundation, Kinected and The Kane School of Pilates, Movement Research, New Dance Collective, The Playground, Symbio Physiotherapy, and Springboard Danse Montréal.



For more information about Gibney Training, please visit www.gibneydance.org.





