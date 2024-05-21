Alexa Tarantino to Unite with Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4. at The Appel Room, Jazz at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 15, 2024, The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center will become the epicenter of a groundbreaking convergence of genres and communities through music. Witness the birth of a new era as conductor Ian Carleton Schaefer leads a symphonic journey that transcends borders and boundaries, featuring a world premiere by jazz sensation Alexa Tarantino and the timeless and towering Symphony No. 4 of Tchaikovsky.

Mr. Schaefer reflects on the significance of the evening, stating, "This program embodies the zeitgeist of our times, weaving together the themes of fate, struggle, and communal joy found in Tchaikovsky's 4th Symphony with the universal language, power, community and hope of music - epitomized by Alexa's groundbreaking composition. Together, these pieces will transport audiences on a transformative, sonic odyssey unlike any other."

Following closely in the footsteps of her mentor, Wynton Marsalis, Ms. Tarantino unveils her inaugural symphonic masterpiece, commissioned by the Second Ending Ensemble expressly for this occasion. Tarantino's bold exploration of musical boundaries, influenced by her deep jazz roots and her global travels as an artist promises to ignite the senses, presenting a contrasting viewpoint and twist on Tchaikovsky's iconic Symphony No. 4 in F Minor.

For Ms. Tarantino, this collaboration marks a milestone in her career. A rising star in the jazz world, Tarantino's crossover into symphonic territory underscores her versatility and artistic vision. Reflecting on the upcoming performance, Tarantino shares, "This evening represents a convergence of worlds, where classical tradition meets contemporary innovation. My composition is a testament to the transformative power of music, transcending boundaries and uniting diverse populations, particularly in these precarious times."

Ian Carleton Schaefer is an artistic citizen - a seasoned attorney and Labor and Employment Partner at Sheppard Mullin, the Music Director of the Second Ending Ensemble, and also a passionate advocate for arts education. His dedication to nurturing young talent is evident through his long-standing membership on the Board of Directors of both the Grammy Award Winning New York Youth Symphony and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

This concert follows Mr. Schaefer's triumphant conducting debut with the Second Ending Ensemble in 2023 where he led the orchestra in Beethoven Symphony No. 7 and the inaugural commission, "Odori" by composer Hannah Ishizaki, Maestro Schaefer returns with a handpicked orchestra of New York City's finest musicians, including virtuosos from the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and Broadway, alongside talents from the Juilliard School and the New York Youth Symphony.

Experience the musical event of the season at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room, located at 10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY, starting at 8 PM. Tickets range from $65 to $125, with special discounts available for students and seniors. Secure your seats now at jazz.org.

** About Second Ending Ensemble:**

The Second Ending Ensemble, conceived in 2023 by Music Director and Conductor, Ian Carleton Schaefer, has as its short and long-term goals to move classical music forward - present classical music to the world in an accessible format that pairs warhorse symphonic works with those borne just months or weeks prior to performance by up-and-coming composers. In doing so, the goal is to allow audiences to experience the spectrum and journey of this great artform and find space for its relevance in today's modern times and in an accessible format. No intermissions. No tuxedos. No fear of clapping between movements. And yes, we might even say some things here and there. The composition of the Second Ending Ensemble will be fluid by design, with performances including musicians from the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Juilliard and the New York Youth Symphony. But the Ensemble will have as its constant a community of passionate musicians at that highest of levels who share the joy and the mission of this music and the power of music to transform lives and unite communities. More information: www.secondendingensemble.com

**About Ian Carleton Schaefer:**

Ian Carleton Schaefer is a emerging conductor, established attorney and Partner at Sheppard Mullin, and passionate advocate for arts education. With a diverse background spanning law and music, Schaefer brings a unique perspective to the world of symphonic performance. His dedication to nurturing young talent has earned him accolades as both a conductor, musician, philanthropist and mentor. More information: Ian Carleton Schaefer | SecondEndingEnsemble

**About Alexa Tarantino:**

Alexa Tarantino is a rising star in the jazz world, celebrated for her virtuosity and innovative compositions.

Alexa Tarantino is an award-winning, vibrant, young jazz saxophonist, woodwind doubler, composer, and educator. Alexa's "high-octane [performance]" (Jazziz Magazine) and "sharply plotted but gracefully unencumbered straight-ahead jazz [compositions]" (The New York Times) establish her individual voice which shines through as a dynamic performer and educator. Tarantino was recently named one of the "Top 5 Alto Saxophonists of 2019" by the JazzTimes Critics' Poll and nominated as a "Rising Star - Alto Saxophone" by Downbeat Magazine's 2020 and 2021 Critics' Poll.

Tarantino's performance highlights include prestigious venues such as Jazz in Marciac Festival (with Wynton Marsalis and the Young Stars of Jazz), Umbria Jazz Festival (with Ryan Truesdell's Gil Evans Project), the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, the Hollywood Bowl (with Sherrie Maricle & the DIVA Jazz Orchestra), the Rockport Jazz Festival (Alexa Tarantino Quintet), Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts (with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra), and the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival (with LSAT, Earth, Wind & Fire and others). She has performed regularly as a leader and sidewoman in a wide variety of ensembles and genres including the Wynton Marsalis Septet, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Cecile McLorin Salvant Quintet and OGRESSE ensembles, Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Generation Y and Big Band, the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, and the DIVA Jazz Orchestra.

She holds a Master's degree in Jazz Studies from The Juilliard School and Bachelor's degrees in Jazz Saxophone Performance and Music Education from the Eastman School of Music where she recently received the Distinguished Alumni Award. More information: www.alexatarantino.com